Three days of celebrations, parades and virtual ceremonies were packed into last weekend for Scott County high school seniors.
It was the inaugural graduation for Great Crossing High School and the pandemic restrictions made it especially unusual and most memorable.
Parents and other members of the community worked to make these celebrations special for seniors who lost half their last year of high school, including prom and other traditional events.
The parades rolled through Georgetown — Phoenix Horizon on Thursday, Great Crossing on Friday and Scott County on Saturday — and each parade featured excited parents, teachers and other family members waving and cheering the new graduates.
Photos of the three events are scattered throughout this edition and these and many more will be posted to our website, news-graphic.com soon. Because they were moving we were unable to secure names, so the photos do not have cutlines and descriptions, but the expressions on the faces of the graduates and others tell the story.
Following each parade, a virtual graduation ceremony was held.