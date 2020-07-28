Scott County Schools will hold drive-through graduation ceremonies for 2020 high school graduates this weekend. The event has shifted to drive-through because of crowd size limits`.
The dates are:
—Phoenix Horizon, July 30
—Great Crossing High School, Aug. 1
—Scott County High School, Aug. 2
The ceremonies will be held at the respective schools.
Students were offered an option of times via email. Graduates can bring guests and their party will line up together and exit cars to cross the stage and have their photo taken. The graduates will return to their cars, exit the campus to allow the next graduate to cross.
The schools are operating under 50-person guidelines.
Virtual graduation ceremonies and parades through Georgetown were held earlier this year due to COVID-19. School officials requested that some type of in-person graduation ceremony be held as well.
The starting times for the ceremonies were not available at press time.
