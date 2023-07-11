Steven Sheangshang, 45, was indicted last week by a Scott County grand jury for the murder of Scott County Deputy Caleb Conley on May 22.
The Special Prosecutions Unit of the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office will be handling the prosecution of Sheangshang at the request of Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox.
The grand jury indicted Sheangshang on one count of murder of a police officer, which is a capital offense, one count of convicted felon in possession of a handgun, which is a Class C felony, one count of robbery, which is a Class B felony, two counts of wanton endangerment, first degree, which is a Class D felony and one count of persistent felony offender, first degree, which is a class A felony.
The incident is being investigation by the Kentucky State Police Detective Keith Howard. Executive Director of the Office of Special Prosecutions Rewa Zaharia and Assistant Attorney General Tim Cocanougher are prosecuting for the Attorney General’s office.
Conley was shot and killed during a traffic stop at Exit 127 southbound on I-75 on May 22, about 4:48 p.m.
The suspect in the shooting fled and was later captured at a Charles Avenue home in Lexington, sources said.
Lexington police say they were dispatched to the 2400 block of Georgetown Road about 6 p.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to WKYT. The victim told police he was shot by a man who stole his vehicle, reported the TV station. Flock license plate readers, traffic cameras and the Real Time Intelligence Center were used by Lexington police to track the suspect.