Scott and Grant counties continue to discuss the possibility of a regional jail, with Scott County inmates being housed in what is now the Grant County Detention Center (GCDC).
If the plan is approved, both counties could benefit, Grant County Judge Executive Chuck Dills said, explaining the Scott County Detention Center (SCDC) is overpopulated, and Grant County’s facility is under populated.
“The two counties could come together with equal representation on the board and operate a facility that would be financial gain for Scott County and Grant County,” Dills said.
Grant County Detention Center is located off of Barnes Road in Williamstown and has 348 beds and 38.5 employees, the half being a part-timer, said Grant County Jailer Mike Webster.
“My goal is to provide the best service the most cost effective way,” he said. “The service has to be provided. There is a cost with it. It’s not just for my staff and the taxpayers, it’s also the human beings that are in our custody that we have concerns for.”
Webster believes people should not shut out the idea of the regional jail until hearing all the presentations and discussions about the proposal.
“With every good idea, there is some work to it,” Webster said. “You can’t just say, ‘Ah, it won’t work.’
“If that was the case, we would still be walking and riding horse and buggies, because we would never transition into other forms of transportation.”
Webster began with GCDC in 2004 as deputy jailer, he said. He stayed on staff until 2012, leaving as a captain, and went to work for Grant County Sheriff’s Office. He became Grant County Jailer in 2019.
In a January work session of Scott County Fiscal Court, Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington said Grant County is not interested in contracting with Scott County Detention Center (SCDC) to house inmates, but a regional jail is still possible.
“Shortly after I took office, a year-or-so in, I was getting phone calls from Derran (Broyles, Scott County Jailer) saying that ‘(Scott County) may be reaching out. If they do, please don’t low-ball the price,’” Webster said. “I explained to Derran then, I’m not looking for additional inmates.”
Like many jails in the state, Grant County has struggled with staffing, Webster said. Though he did draft a contract at one point to possibly house inmates, he never heard back from Broyles, he said.
“When you look at your work pool, there’s only a group of that work pool that would even be interested in law enforcement or corrections,” Webster said. “So, now you take the group that’s interested in law enforcement and you have to shrink it more to get them interested in corrections. As society, it’s not a glorified job.”
The market is competitive with surrounding facilities when it comes to wages and benefits, he said.
One of the reasons Grant County is interested in regionalizing is the hope of retaining staff, Dills said.
The proposed regional jail would be run by a board of six: Each county judge executive, each county jailer, and a magistrate from each county. Operations would be run by an administrator put in place by the board.
“This would be a joint venture, the way I understand it,” Webster said. “There are clauses in there that would let Scott County go forth and do other things if this didn’t work out.”
Webster recognizes Scott County’s need for a bigger facility, he said.
“If (Scott County) started (building) that facility right now, today, it’s going to take, probably two years; definitely, well over a year, if they had everything in process and they started digging and building today,” Webster said. “(Scott County’s) problem is bigger than a year. They are already suffering with lack of room. … When I look at it, we’ve got a building already set up and ready to go that is not fully staffed. We have a building that has room. By joining that, we are offering relief to their problem, which is over crowdedness; inability to have room to offer more rehabilitation, other than warehousing; and the ability to keep both counties taxpayers, inmates and staff in a safe working environment.”
Webster wants the best for both counties, he said.
GCDC offers on-site medical staff with three medical professionals in office during the day and one at night. Counselors are on staff for inmates. Fourteen programs are available to inmates, as well. The programs are: GED, SAP, SOAR, MRT, MRT Mentor, Anger Management, Untangling Relationships, Life Skills, Parenting, Thinking for Good, Staying Quiet/Relapse Prevention, AA/NA, PORTAL New Directions, and church.
Some in Scott County are concerned about problems in GCDCs past. That is something Webster and others in Grant County hope to move on from.
“Everybody deserves a chance for change,” Webster said. “No person, especially in corrections, is assumed guilty because of their past. So, if you can look at the clientele and offer them a fair and reasonable insight to what is going on, you should be able to do that to a brick and mortar.”
“Every county has things happen, but you can’t say, if an office had a bad elected official one term, that that office is completely bad,” Dills said.
Medical services have been updated since an incident in 2009 that led GCDC to be under Department of Justice oversight, Webster said. Administration and staff have also changed since the incident.
The Department of Corrections inspects every jail in the state twice a year. GCDC had inspections on April 27, 2022 and again on September 21, 2022.
In the September 2022 report, GCDC was found to have had a leaking saddle valve below the kitchen sink. That was fixed the following day, according to the report. Smoke and fire alarms were past inspection, but, as noted in the report, the company responsible had rescheduled for a later date on inspection. That problem was solved in October 2022. A cell was noted as being over capacity, but that was a miscount, according to the report.
The April 2022 report noted over capacity in a cell, which, according to the report was in order to “make room for new intake.”
Other notes in April were that church and AA/NA had not started back.
Church began in June, while AA/NA were expected to start soon after once a volunteer shortage was handled.