Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) deputies are addressing an "active situation" between Crooked Creek Road and Cordova Road (KY36), according to a GCSO Facebook post.

"At 3:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic on Corinth Road," writes GCSO in the latest social media update. "Neighbors reported that the male in the domestic had fired gunshots hitting their residence."

Tags

Recommended for you