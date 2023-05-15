Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) deputies are addressing an "active situation" between Crooked Creek Road and Cordova Road (KY36), according to a GCSO Facebook post.
"At 3:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to a domestic on Corinth Road," writes GCSO in the latest social media update. "Neighbors reported that the male in the domestic had fired gunshots hitting their residence."
GCSO is asking drivers to seek an alternate route.
No one has been injured, according to reports.
The suspect's wife is out of the home, reports WCPO, but it is unclear how many people were in the home at the time of the shooting.
GCSO and Kentucky State Police are working to resolve the situation peacefully, according to the latest Facebook post by GCSO.
Corinth Road (KY330) is still closed "due to concern for public safety."