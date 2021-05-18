A woman was arrested after a high-speed chase ended in Scott County on Saturday afternoon.
Amber Danielle Cole, 33, was arrested and charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), possession of open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer and receiving stolen property under $10,000. Cole was also arrested under a warrant that was out for her in Grant County.
Scott County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched at approximately 3 p.m. Saturday to assist Grant County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police with a pursuit of a stolen vehicle that had struck a Grant County sheriff deputy’s cruiser, Hart said.
“We got a dispatch call that Grant County was pursuing the vehicle and they were heading towards Scott County,” Hart said. “So our deputies went and set up on the interstate, and KSP also had people set up.”
Officials said Cole was going up to 100 miles per hour at points during the pursuit.
“She was at a high rate of speed,” Hart said.
Deputies with the sheriff’s office attempted to spike strip the vehicle at the 129-mile marker southbound, but officials say she avoided the spike strips. The vehicle then exited I-75 southbound at Exit 127 and then re-entered the interstate from the same exit.
However, at the 125-mile marker, the vehicle hit another spike strip that had been deployed by Georgetown Police Department and then another spike strip deployed by KSP.
“We caught up to her, and after the KSP deployed the spikes and deflated one of her tires, she pulled off,” Hart said.
Before Cole pulled off the highway, officials said her vehicle almost struck the KSP trooper that deployed the spike strips. However, the trooper was not injured.
After she pulled over, Hart said Cole refused to exit her vehicle and force had to be used to detain her.
“She remained in the car,” he said. “She was on the phone with a family member. She was refusing to get out of the vehicle and deputies had to use force to get her out the car. They stayed outside the vehicle for several seconds giving her verbal commands to get out. We didn’t want her to try to drive off again, so deputies reached in and pulled her out.”
Hart added that they are uncertain if Cole stole the vehicle she was driving, but the vehicle was reported stolen.
“We don’t know if she actually stole it or if she’s just driving it,” he said. “Basically since she’s in possession of a vehicle that’s valued under $10,000, we charge her with receiving stolen property. If later in the investigation we find out she was the one who actually stole the vehicle, she’ll be charged with the theft of it.”
The investigation currently remains ongoing. Additional changes will likely be filed by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, Hart said.
Cole is currently being held at the Scott County Detention Center with a hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday, May 18. Bond is placed at $10,500.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.