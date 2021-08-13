James Anthony Gray is facing murder charges in his third trial since his parents were shot to death in Corinth in 2007.
Gray’s first trial ended in a mistrial because of a hung jury in 2012. His second trial in 2013 ended in a conviction but was eventually overturned by the state Supreme Court because law enforcement officers used bogus documents and information to coerce a confession.
Gray has been in the Scott or Franklin county’s jails since his arrest in 2007.
The case has received international attention, including a crime show on the Investigation Discovery Channel.
Prosecutors are saying Gray murdered his parents because they had planned to remove him from their will. Witnesses at the murder scene remarked how unemotional Gray was and that he was overheard remarking that he would never have to work again. A .45-caliber gun, the same as the murder weapon, was discovered in Gray’s work van.
The defense is pointing to another shooter, and said the prosecutor’s timeline is incorrect and that Gray has an alibi for the time of death. Defense attorney Rodney Barnes has said he has more evidence against another suspect than the state has against Gray. Defense was not allowed to present an argument for a different shooter in the second trial.
James, 63, and Vivian, 55, Gray were discovered shot to death in their northern Scott County home on April 26, 2007. There was no sign of a forced entry. Their bodies were discovered by a family friend who became concerned.
Gray had a flea market-type business and friends say he often carried large amounts of cash. Prosecutors say that Gray also sold guns, including stolen guns, and it was someone who had purchased guns from Gray who killed them.
The Grays reportedly had a safe in their basement which is missing. Prosecutors say the safe contained the Grays’ wills.
The trial began Tuesday and is expected to last three weeks.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.