James “Anthony” Gray was formally sentenced in Scott County Circuit Court on Wednesday to 55 years in prison for the April 24, 2007, murders of his parents, James and Vivian Gray. Special Judge Thomas D. Clark upheld the jury recommendation of 20 years for the murder of his father, James Edward Gray, 30 years for the murder of his mother, Vivian Gray, and five additional years for tampering with physical evidence for disposing of the gun involved in the homicides.
“The punishment fits the crime,” Robert Jones said. Jones is the older brother of victim, Vivian Gray. “I still love Vivian and I still miss her. She is never far from my thoughts, or my wife’s thoughts. She had a cute way of talking that would keep you smiling for weeks. She was special.”
Judge Clark denied probation for Gray, citing the violence of the crime he was convicted of as well as his previous criminal history, which included several violations of emergency protective orders.
“We are grateful for the 14 Scott County citizens who showed up every day, during a global pandemic, wearing masks and listening intently,” Special Prosecutor and Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Redcorn said, following sentencing. “And glad Judge Clark followed their recommendation and sentenced Anthony Gray to 55 years in prison for murdering his parents.”
James and Vivian Gray were found shot to death in their Sadieville home on April 24, 2007, by a family friend. Their son, Anthony, was formally charged with the crime in October of that year. His first trial commenced in 2012, ending in a mistrial when jurors were unable to come to consensus as to his guilt or innocence. That resulted in a second trial the following year, culminating in a guilty verdict, with Gray sentenced to 45 years for the murders. However, in 2016, the Kentucky Supreme Court overturned that verdict on appeal, based on the way the confession was obtained by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, resulting in yet another trial.
The third and most recent trial was held in August of this year, resulting in his conviction on August 24, by a jury of 12 of his peers; a jury who gave him an additional 10 years for the murder of his mother, swayed by the compelling closing argument by prosecutor Keith Eardley, who detailed the horror she must have felt watching her own child shoot her husband, and his father, in the back of the head before aiming for her.
Over the last 14 years, Jones and his wife, Missy have made the trip from Chicago to attend every day of all three trials as well as Wednesday’s sentencing and were relieved to finally see their nephew led into the courtroom in a yellow jumpsuit, handcuffs, and chains: facing justice.
Gray was accompanied by his lead attorney, Brian Hewlett, and several members of his defense team. Notably absent was former lead attorney, Rodney Barnes, who lashed out at the jury via Twitter following the guilty verdict on September 2021.
“These are people who did what they were asked to do,” Jones said in gratitude of the jury. “I am pleased with the way things went with them. I am proud of them. Attorneys for both sides chose the jury. They really paid attention. Did they get the verdict wrong? No. They did not.”
As for the prosecution, former Fourteenth Judicial District Commonwealth Attorney Gordie Shaw and former Assistant Commonwealth Attorney, Keith Eardley, along with Redcorn, were joined by retired Scott County Sheriff’s Office Lead Detective, Roger Persley, retired SCSO Detective Dave Willis and the family of the James and Vivian Gray.
Gray’s conviction in this case will get one automatic appeal, to be filed in the next 30 days.
Kiva Johnson-Adkins is a former News-Graphic reporter who covered a previous Gray trial for the newspaper. She is currently writing a book on the Gary murders.