Following just two hours of deliberation, James Anthony Gray was found guilty Tuesday of two counts of murder in the shooting deaths of his parents, James and Vivian Gray and one count of tampering with evidence. Following the guilty verdict, the six-man, six-woman jury sentenced Gray to 20 years for the murder of his father, 30 years for the murder of his mother, and five years for the tampering charge, to be served consecutively. Gray has already served 14 years which will go towards his 55-year sentence.
“The family of James and Vivian Gray have waited patiently for this day,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Lou Anna Red Corn said after the sentencing. “Bob and Missy (Jones) were here in 2012, 2013, had to deal with delays in a change of prosecutors and a global pandemic to get here today. I know they are grateful to finally have closure.”
The Grays were shot to death in their Sadieville home on April 24, 2007. This was Anthony Gray’s third trial in the deaths of his parents, following a mistrial in 2012, and a guilty verdict in 2013 which was thrown out by the Kentucky Supreme Court in 2016 due to the way his confession was obtained by Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies Roger Persley and Dave Willis.
In the only interview given by the family of Vivian Gray, her brother, Robert Jones said, “I just want to thank the judge, and jury along with the prosecution for the attention they gave to this trial and for the guilty verdict, but especially for giving Anthony more time for Vivian’s murder.”
In his closing arguments, prosecutor Keith Eardley reminded the jury of evidence entered earlier in the trial, where Anthony Gray is speaking on a phone call to Jodi Lucas. “’I don’t want to be responsible for another death,” Eardley repeated Anthony Gray’s words. “’Not by something I did. You know I did it.’ He had no idea they were listening to his phone calls, but he confessed to Jodi Lucas.”
Eardley continued to remind the jury who Anthony Gray was. “He killed his parents for hate and greed,” Eardley said. “He hated them his entire life. He was jealous of them. He wanted what they had. He wanted the house. He wanted their cars. He didn’t want his kids to get the estate. He killed his parents and stole his kids’ inheritance. That is Anthony Gray. I am going to ask that you find Anthony Gray guilty of murder for killing his father, for shooting him twice in the head, for putting a .45 through his mother’s head, and for tampering with physical evidence for taking the gun he used. The evidence of his guilt is overwhelming.”
In his closing remarks Eardley created a vision of the Gray’s final moments, reminding the jury that “at least James didn’t know what was coming,” when he was shot in the back of the head.
Eardley then reminded the jury that Vivian saw her own son “execute the man she loved,” before having mere seconds to try to get to the gun cabinet in an effort to get access to a weapon, to have to decide to shoot her own child in order to protect herself. When she realized she didn’t have time, she crouched down and raised her hands in front of her face to protect herself. “Anthony Gray walks up and ‘boom!’ through her hand, through her head, and out the other hand.”
The defense hung their case on the idea of an alternate perpetrator by the name of Peter Hafer. The defense offered that Hafer killed the Grays in commission of a robbery, but there was money left in the house, 82 guns and no sign of the house being ransacked or searched.
Defense attorney Brian Hewlett’s closing arguments even suggested another suspect, Blaine Colson. Colson, who was friends of the elder Grays since the 1970’s is also the caretaker of the Gray property, at the request of the administrator of the estate since the murders in 2007. “When they asked who wanted to help clean up the scene, Blaine Colson said, ‘absolutely. I am in. I’ll clean up the scene.’” Colson was part of a group of several individuals who volunteered to clean up the crime scene, including Anthony’s girlfriend at the time, Rosa Roland. This was the first instance in which Colson was suggested as a suspect in the murders.
Hewlett tried to convince the jury that James and Vivian Gray were not the only victims in this case. “A lot has happened in this case that is unfair…to everyone,” Hewlett said. “But some of the unfairness happened to Anthony Gray. He is a victim.”
In Kentucky, immediately following a guilty verdict, a jury must consider sentencing. The jury deliberates separately for sentencing and offers the judge their recommendations. One of the factors prosecutors were permitted to share with the jury to consider in their deliberations was Anthony Gray’s prior criminal history.
“Anthony Gray had four certified convictions; one in Grant District Court, two in Nicholasville, and one in Scott County,” Eardley explained to the jury. Gray’s two Nicholasville convictions were for violation of an emergency protective order, as well as his Grant County conviction. His Scott County conviction was for assault, fourth degree.
Darwin Nowacki, the biological son of Anthony Gray and his late wife, Amy Bray Gray spoke to the jury before the sentencing phase, begging for leniency for the man who gave him and his brother, Charlie up for adoption instead of letting their grandparents, James and Vivian Gray, raise them.
“A lot of people lost a lot of things in this,” Nowacki said. “But I feel like I am one of the ones to lose the most, my father, my grandfather, my grandmother. I remember coming to the first trial and I felt differently then. I’ve changed my mind a thousand times. My mom, Amy, my grandma, Vivian, and my grandpa, James wouldn’t want Anthony to sit and rot.”
Nowacki talked about his childhood, both before and after he was adopted. “My childhood was iffy. I remember going through custody battles, things like that. I don’t remember bouts of rage in my household. I don’t remember fights and arguments. I remember my (grandparents) having a good relationship.”
When speaking of James and Vivian, Jones wanted everyone to remember them as the couple they were before they became murder victims at the hand of their only son. “They were a happy, loving couple and they had each other’s back at all times. They stuck together through good and bad. I am glad, being a big brother to Vivian, that I did what I thought was right. The only person who could have done this was Anthony.”
The defense chose not to comment to the News-Graphic on the verdict or sentencing but public defender Rodney Barnes did not go without comment, instead tweeting his thoughts on the trial via Twitter.
Rodney D Barnes @RodneyDBarnes63
“All the hopes of justice for an innocent man and his defense team working tirelessly for almost 14yrs shattered by a group of 12 stupid, hateful people, make me want to walk away from this work & never try another case again. So sick of being heartbroken.
#PublicDefense #JuriesSuck”
Formal sentencing by ret. Judge Thomas D. Clark will be in Scott Circuit Court on September 22, at 11 a.m.
Kiva Johnson-Adkins is a former News-Graphic reporter who covered a previous Gray trial for the newspaper. She is currently writing a book on the Gary murders.