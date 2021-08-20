Fourteen years and three months after the brutal April 2007 murders of Sadieville residents James and Vivian Gray, the third murder trial of their son, James Anthony Gray is underway in Scott County.
In the years since his arrest in October 2007, Anthony Gray’s hair has turned to white and his physique has thinned out, no doubt due to more than a decade of imprisonment. Other changes include new additions to the defense team, namely Brian Hewlett and Will Seidelman, who join long-time lead defense counsel and Managing Attorney for the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy for the Bluegrass Region, Rodney Barnes.
Other changes evident at this third trial are the appointments of a special judge, Hon. Thomas D. Clark, who retired from Fayette Circuit Court in 2016 after 27 years on the bench, along with special prosecutor Lou Anna Red Corn, who serves as Commonwealth’s Attorney in Fayette County.
Red Corn joins former Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney Gordon W. “Gordie” Shaw, Jr., who led the prosecution at the previous two trials before dropping out of the election for the position in 2018. When Shaw dropped out of that race, it opened the door for his Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, Keith Eardley, who ultimately lost to current Fourteenth Judicial Circuit Commonwealth’s Attorney, Sharon Muse. Eardley, who assisted Shaw in prosecuting Gray at the first two trials has joined Red Corn and Shaw in the current trial.
There are fewer members of the media, fewer family members and fewer friends in the audience, but two people in courtroom have been there since the beginning, Bob and Missy Jones. Jones was Vivian Jones’ brother and he and his wife have made the journey from Illinois for all three trials.
Jurors in the 2012 trial declared themselves deadlocked following 10 hours of deliberation, resulting in Judge Paul Isaacs calling a mistrial, and ordering a second trial.
The second trial in 2013 resulted in a guilty verdict on two counts of murder for intentionally killing his parents, as well as a guilty verdict for tampering with physical evidence. Gray was subsequently sentenced to serve 20 years for each murder as well as 5 years for the tampering charge, to be served consecutively, for a total of 45 years. Gray’s defense team immediately filed an appeal to the Kentucky Supreme Court.
In 2016, Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. offered the opinion that, “because we agree that this confession was not voluntarily given, we reverse Gray’s convictions and remand this case to the trial court for further proceedings.”
Several previous trial witnesses have passed away, and recordings of their prior testimonies were played for the jury in this trial. Many witnesses testified to facts and events that have previously been testified to at the two earlier trials. However, following the opinions entered by the Kentucky Supreme Court on Gray’s appeal, new testimony was heard at this trial. Former ATF Special Agent Doug Robinson, who retired and now serves as Chief of Police for Cynthiana, was able to testify more about the ATF’s involvement in the Gray case. In particular, he was able to speak more about defense counsel’s alternate suspect, Peter W. Hafer, whom the defense, in their appeal, asserted “the trial court erroneously refused to admit his (Gray) alternate perpetrator evidence at trial.”
In October 2006, Dryden’s Sporting Goods and Pawn, in Cynthiana, was robbed of 75 handguns. That burglary was committed by Hafer, who plead guilty and served time on federal charges related to that crime. Following the murders, 25 of those guns were recovered from an abandoned car on the Gray property on Cincinnati Road, placed there by Jodi Lucas, self-described “adopted daughter” of the victims and the person who discovered their bodies on April 26, 2007.
Robinson testified that Lucas told investigators she found the guns in two duffle bags in her basement, stating that James Gray had asked to store the bags there around Thanksgiving of 2006, a little over a month after the Dryden’s burglary. Robinson interviewed Anthony Gray regarding the stolen guns and testified that Anthony Gray told him that he, his father, James, and Jodi Lucas had bought 9 mm handguns and rifles together.
According to Robinson, Gray told him that Jodi Lucas said she was “buying a bunch of guns, cheap,” and wanted to know if James Gray wanted in on it. Anthony Gray reported to Robinson that his dad didn’t want in on it because “it seemed wrong.” Gray proceeded to tell Robinson that his dad “would not be involved in that sort of thing (buying stolen guns).” However, also according to testimony by Robinson, who interviewed other individuals involved with the recovered stolen weapons, James Gray was, in fact, involved in the purchase of stolen weapons.
Robinson testified that Hafer told him that a man by the name of Sean Bowling set up a meeting with James Gray, whom he referred to as “Pops,” about selling the stolen weapons. Bowling contacted Donnie Shepherd, who lived on the Gray property, who helped facilitate the sale. Hafer told Robinson that James Gray purchased 50 of the guns from the Dryden’s burglary for $5,000. Hafer asserted that he also had another transaction with James Gray at which time he sold an additional three guns. At the time of that transaction, Anthony Gray was there along with his father, according to Robinson’s testimony. When Anthony Gray was interviewed by Robinson, he denied knowing anyone by the name of Hafer.
Robinson also testified that a man by the name of Jason Linville, who had previously served jail time with Anthony Gray, told him that Hafer had recruited him to rob James and Vivian Gray. Linville advised ATF agents that the stolen guns were in a barrel, buried on Hafer’s property. When agents executed a search warrant, there were indications that the ground where Linville reported the guns were buried had been recently disturbed, but no guns were found.
Linville was interviewed twice by the ATF; once in 2007 and again in 2010. According to Robinson, during the 2007 interview, Linville acknowledged that he knew Hafer as well as James and Vivian Gray. Linville spoke with Robinson about the Gray murders and “submitted that he thought Anthony Gray committed the murders for the money,” Robinson testified.
Robinson indicated that Linville was “evasive and uncooperative” in that interview. However, in 2010, Linville reached out to the ATF, advising that he “wanted help on some charges” he was facing. Robinson testified that, at that time, Linville submitted Peter Hafer’s name as a suspect and “did not provide the same information as in 2007.”
In the summer of 2007, Anthony Gray was arrested on domestic violence charges against his girlfriend, Rosa Roland. Eric Frazier, who served approximately three weeks in the Montgomery County Detention Center with Anthony Gray testified that he and several other prisoners were sitting around a table in the day room of their cell when Anthony discussed, in detail, the murders of his parents.
Frazier testified that Gray told them he “shot his dad in the side of the head, he hit the floor, then he shot him in the back of the head, and it went out his forehead, then he went and shot his mom in the ear, and it came out the other ear.” He went on to testify that Anthony Gray said, “he was going to have it made.” Frazier, who immediately reached out to his cousin, Keith Craycraft, who was a Kentucky State Trooper at the time, to report the conversation, said he has never asked for help on charges “and never will. I just wanted to do the right thing.”
Frazier further testified that Gray “said he wanted to kill Rosa Roland and her children” while in the Montgomery County Detention Center, something Roland herself testified to this week.
Witness Betty White, who had known Anthony Gray as well as his parents, testified that Anthony Gray met her at an abandoned gas station in the days following the murders and told her, regarding Rosa, that “he should have killed that bitch a long time ago.” At that meeting, Anthony Gray went to the back of his work van to get a can of gasoline to put in White’s car. At that time, she observed a handgun and a clip in the back of his work van.
White had been visiting with Vivian Gray the last day she was known to be alive and testified that Vivian Gray “was cussing and ranting because Anthony had been there.” She went on to say that Vivian and James Gray had “gotten into it” with Anthony during his visit earlier that day and they had “given him money for his mortgage.”
Notably absent from the prosecution’s witness list were Coroner John Goble, who has recently experienced his own legal troubles along with retired Scott County Sheriff’s Detective, Dave Willis. Willis, along with Detective Rodger Persley, elicited the confession from Gray that was the basis for the Supreme Court overturning his conviction and ordering the third trial.
As the prosecution wrapped up their case on Wednesday, they played a six-minute jail house conversation between Jodi Lucas and Anthony Gray to the jury. However, the jury heard this conversation through headphones and no one in the courtroom without headphones was allowed to hear this evidence.
The trial is expected to last through Aug. 27.
Kiva Johns-Adkins is a former News-Graphic reporter who covered the earlier trials for the newspaper. She is currently working on a book on the murder of Anthony Gray’s parents.