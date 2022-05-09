The Scott County Fiscal Court has passed a resolution unanimously to pursue a grant for the Great Crossing Dam hazard mitigation project. This funding would kick off research, planning and installation of a rock ramp below the dam to eliminate its boil zone in hopes of preventing future injuries and fatalities.
The grant idea stemmed from a conversation with Congressman Andy Barr’s office when the fiscal court was working out details for a FEMA hazard mitigation project grant for Great Crossing Dam, said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
“If we could mitigate the risk of the boil below the dam, and perhaps, make it a little bit safer,” Covington said. “The way we would mitigate the risk is we would leave the dam alone, but below the dam would be constructed what is essentially called a rock ramp.”
The rock ramp would gradually bring water coming over the edge of the dam back down by using a “stair-step” maneuver to eliminate the boil zone caused by water churning at its base, which has been known for pulling locals into its current and causing fatalities, he said.
The dam has been the center of controversy in the county for some time, with some locals and officials pulling to preserve it and others advocating for its removal. The state Fish and Wildlife Department became involved in the future of the dam several years ago when a study commissioned by Scott County determined that Fish and Wildlife owns the dam. That same study determined that the low-head dam is in need of repair and maintenance, maintenance Fish and Wildlife says they do not have a budget for.
With the grant for mitigation, Scott County would match 25 percent of the project cost that is estimated to be $3.2 million by Strand Associates, costing the county $600,000.
“Let me say, publicly, that the $3.2 million estimate is a very preliminary estimate,” Covington said. “I would venture to say that my hope would be this work can be done at a lower price, but you have to have a starting point.”
He added Sustainable Streams, located in Louisville, has completed work like this project in the past, and the group is currently working on gathering data to provide the county with a better estimate.
“Some of the members of our fire department recently did swift water rescue training, and this is an opportunity to reduce risk for our staff as well, because whenever there’s a call, our staff’s going to be right there trying to do whatever they can to help,” Covington said. “We can do all the training we can, but there’s no magic wand. There’s still a risk, but by eliminating that boil it would be a step in the right direction.”
District 3 Magistrate Chad Wallace said he has also heard from constituents who had spoken with the fiscal court in the past about the dam issue, and he told the court they were in support of the project, offering letters of support. Rick Hostetler, of District 1, said he has received the same response.
“This is huge for my district,” said District 6 Magistrate Tim Thompson. “Canewood specifically, they utilize the creek.”
Thompson said it was “tough” for him, because after the last fatality at the dam where he helped search for the victim, he was in favor of tearing it down completely.
“I think this is a great compromise,” Thompson said. “It allows us to be able to utilize the creek for what it’s there for, to be able to keep that pond area, but it also minimizes the risk.”
If the court is to invest in the project, they also need to work on obtaining ownership of it from Fish and Wildlife to prevent the organization from overriding the court’s efforts by removing the rock ramp later on, said District 2 Magistrate Alvin Lyons.
Fish and Wildlife has been cooperative with the fiscal court so far, adding the court can discuss the possibility of a transfer of ownership, Covington said.
