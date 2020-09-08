Three days before the long-awaited kickoff of the high school football season, Great Crossing’s freshman gridiron group and its varsity cheerleading squad have been placed in a holding pattern due to a positive COVID-19 test on each team.
GCHS athletic director Austin Haywood confirmed the positive tests Tuesday afternoon and said that the two teams will be placed in a two-week quarantine from practice and competition as a result.
The coronavirus diagnoses are not expected to affect Friday’s varsity game at Woodford County.
“We came with a plan together with the coaches and (district athletic administrator) DT Wells to have the three teams practice separately, so freshman apart from junior varsity apart from varsity,” Haywood said. “So they practice at different times and don’t come into contact with each other.”
Two coaches do interact with both groups, and the district is exercising an abundance of caution with them.
“They are being tested and will be kept away from the team until those tests hopefully come back negative,” Haywood said.
Haywood also said that rumors in the community about the freshman season being canceled are untrue.
The Warhawks’ ninth-grade football schedule will be suspended until at least Sunday, Sept. 20. It would resume the following day if there are no additional positive tests.
Cheerleaders also will not be permitted at any GCHS athletic events until after that date.
Great Crossing’s freshman football game against Scott County on Sept. 14 will not be played, although the teams were scheduled to play twice this season, anyway.
Varsity football teams begin what all parties hope will be a nine-week, eight-game regular season on Friday night. Scott County hosts Bryan Station in the opening game at Birds’ Nest Stadium.
Tickets will be limited to two per game participant, which includes players and members of the marching band and dance team.
All home games may be viewed on NFHS Network for a monthly subscription fee of $10.99, with free streaming audio at news-graphic.com.