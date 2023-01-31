The Youth Service Centers (YSC) at Great Crossing and Scott County high schools are accepting donations for snacks, school supplies, and clothing to help students who are in need of these basic commodities.

“Our goal is to break down barriers for students so that they can be successful in school, part of that is addressing basic need issues, such as food, clothing, hygiene products, even school supplies,” said Great Crossing Coordinator Cheri Risher. “What we’re always in need of is hygiene products: tampons, pads, deodorant; other than that clothing is our biggest one.”

