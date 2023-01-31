The Youth Service Centers (YSC) at Great Crossing and Scott County high schools are accepting donations for snacks, school supplies, and clothing to help students who are in need of these basic commodities.
“Our goal is to break down barriers for students so that they can be successful in school, part of that is addressing basic need issues, such as food, clothing, hygiene products, even school supplies,” said Great Crossing Coordinator Cheri Risher. “What we’re always in need of is hygiene products: tampons, pads, deodorant; other than that clothing is our biggest one.”
Area churches provide a lot of help, the coordinators said.
“In my center we’re in more need of leggings, T-shirts, hoodies so that students stay comfortable in their everyday,” said Scott County Coordinator Christi Albensi. “She [Risher] and I work very closely with Southland Christian Church and cannot be more thankful for their help, its one of our most helpful and generous donations we get.”
‘Any donations are very appreciated and whenever items are needed we try our best to specify what those are, lack of space gives us reason to ask only for specific items at specific times.”
The community always responds, said the YSC coordinators.
“We have been spoiled with wonderful donations the past couple of weeks. Food donations, clothing donations, and personal care items. We are so so grateful,” stated GCHS YSC in a Facebook post.
“It’s fabulous, I’ll come in to work in the morning and find three to four bags of clothing sitting in my office full of stuff that someone donated,” said Risher. “We’ve had great support from the community, we have churches like Southland Christian Church who cover our backpack program, and we have other churches and organizations alongside parents who will bring us donations here and there and even students if you can believe it who will donate stuff as well.”
Donations can be made directly to the YSC at Great Crossing or Scott County high schools Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Check-in for specifically needed items on either schools facebook page.