The Great Crossing High School Y-Club will host a Georgetown City Council Debate tonight, Tuesday, Oct. 27, from 7 p.m. until 8:45 p.m. in the GCHS auditorium.
The debate will be moderated by club officers who promise a lively, yet civil discussion on community issues.
All CDC COVID-19 guidelines will be followed including socially distanced candidates and audience. Everyone’s temperature will be taken upon arrival and masks will be mandatory at all times.
The general public is asked to RSVP. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased online at bit.ly/citydebate. Those wishing to sit together should purchase in the same transaction.
The audience will be able to participate in a Q&A with the candidates.
The debate may be divided into two sessions, concluding Wednesday, depending upon candidate participation. Different candidates will be involved each night.
The debate will be live streamed by the Georgetown News-Graphic on its Facebook page.