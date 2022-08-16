ground break

Local educators and government officials came together Friday to break ground on the future site of the New Scott County High School.

 Photo Submitted by Scott County Schools

Past principals, former superintendent Dallas Blankenship, current principal Elizabeth Gabehart, future students and a host of others participated in what Superintendent Billy Parker called “historic” — groundbreaking for the new Scott County High School Friday.

Parker called it a “powerful moment,” noting few communities can boast of building two high schools within a half decade of each other.  A nickel tax approved by the community in 2017 has enabled the school system to do something extraordinary, he said.

