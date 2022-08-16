Past principals, former superintendent Dallas Blankenship, current principal Elizabeth Gabehart, future students and a host of others participated in what Superintendent Billy Parker called “historic” — groundbreaking for the new Scott County High School Friday.
Parker called it a “powerful moment,” noting few communities can boast of building two high schools within a half decade of each other. A nickel tax approved by the community in 2017 has enabled the school system to do something extraordinary, he said.
“To be able to see that not only have we built Great Crossing High School, but now we have a new Scott County High School right on its coattails to where, [in] about 2024, we will have every student in our high schools in a comprehensive, first-class high school. It’s just profound,” he said.
The new Scott County High School will be situated on an area of the bypass between Long Lick Pike and US 25, that was once used as the original school’s agriculture program farm, roughly 80 acres, Parker said. He added the plan is for the school to be a three-story, 227-thousand-square-foot marvel.
“One of the things we were not able to include in the project because of different paperwork kinds of issues with the Kentucky Department of Education and trying to get through those, we were not able to include athletics as a part of this initial project,” he said. “We are working on the plans for those components, and we do have plans for that to come in the future. As far as exactly when in the future, we couldn’t say at this moment, but we do have a master site plan that has plans for this to be a fully comprehensive high school by the time it’s completely finished.”
Parker said he is excited about the opportunities the new school with provide for all of its future students, most notably the class of 2026 that attended the groundbreaking ceremony. This class will be the first to graduate from the new Scott County High School.
“It’s one of those things that, you know, I think some of them understand it and some of them don’t, but it’s nice to get a chance to see, just directly look in the eyes of the people that will be a part of getting to see the benefit for this because it is truly exciting,” he said.
Parker also spoke about the school’s potential to prepare students, not only for college, but also in the workforce.
“Myself and our board team are all about providing meaningful opportunities for our students, and this gets us to that point. [There is] a lot of talk out there about CTE and the types of offerings that schools have for that. We plan on incorporating some of that into this high school, as well as what we’ve got already at Great Crossing High School, as well as our local CTE school, Elkhorn Crossing School,” he said.
Parker explained that CTE, or career technical education, is something that has bipartisan support in Kentucky for incorporating trades into the education high school students receive. He added students who might enter the workforce where college education is not a requirement, CTE can help bridge the gap and ensure all students are prepared for life outside of high school.
“Every industry I’m aware of has a shortage of workers, so we’re just trying to do all we can to contribute to those areas in our community that have that need,” he said.
The current plans are for the school to be complete in 2024, but Parker noted crews are having the same inflationary issues and construction challenges that others are facing.
“I’m sure that has the potential to play into that timeline, but as of right now, that is for sure the plan. I’d also like to say that we have DW Wilburn. They’re our contractor for this project, and if ever there was somebody that could get it done, I have ultimate faith in them,” he said.
For Gabehart, the construction has been “a long time coming” for students and staff. She said the “most amazing part” of the future building is the doors it will open to a student’s future.
“We have a lot of CTE pathways here. We have ECS, which has pathways within themselves, but both high schools also offer pathways in business, agriculture, family and consumer science,” she said. “We just want to really grow a lot of these educational opportunities that, although college is for a lot of kids, there’s a lot of kids out today that we need to look at some vocational opportunities for. So we really just want to make sure that we have those types of pathways and the opportunities for kids for both the college pathway and the vocational pathway.”
Scott County will have state-of-the-art high schools, something that is both “unimaginable and exciting,” Gabeheart said.
“Scott County works to be the leader in education, and I think this is just another example of how we work to put all kids first. Every kid will have an opportunity to attend a state of the art education. I’m very proud,” she said. “I think Georgetown is a fast growing population with unique opportunities here for lots of families. I hope that this brings more people to our community just to experience the education that they can get here. Thank you to everybody who has worked tirelessly to make this a possibility. This was not an easy endeavor.”
Parker added to Gabeheart’s sentiment, saying his vision is “for Scott County to be the greatest place in the world to live and learn for everyone.”
“This opportunity to have another high school here within the scope of about five years creates equity amongst our entire county, and it creates a great situation for our students,” he said.
Actual ground breaking on the project began several weeks ago in an effort to meet the fall of 2024 deadline. The project was originally bid over $102 million, but the project is now estimated at $93 million, although that does not include athletic fields. The school will eventually serve 1,500 students.
