Linda Griffith works on a wall at Full Gospel Deliverance Church in Jackson, Kentucky.

 Photo Submitted

A group of 11 people, mostly from FOCUS Wesleyan Church(FOCUS) with some individuals from other local churches, traveled to Jackson, Friday, Dec. 30 to help repair a church damaged by eastern Kentucky flooding. Full Gospel Deliverance Church (FGDC) had four feet of water in the building when the northern branch of the Kentucky River flooded in July. The flooding made the sanctuary and the fellowship hall unusable. 

“As we got into November, we were in a season where some things had lightened up for us and we were desiring to do something for the flood victims in Eastern Kentucky,” said Doug Craft, an associate pastor at FOCUS. 

