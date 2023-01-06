A group of 11 people, mostly from FOCUS Wesleyan Church(FOCUS) with some individuals from other local churches, traveled to Jackson, Friday, Dec. 30 to help repair a church damaged by eastern Kentucky flooding. Full Gospel Deliverance Church (FGDC) had four feet of water in the building when the northern branch of the Kentucky River flooded in July. The flooding made the sanctuary and the fellowship hall unusable.
“As we got into November, we were in a season where some things had lightened up for us and we were desiring to do something for the flood victims in Eastern Kentucky,” said Doug Craft, an associate pastor at FOCUS.
Craft, who lived in eastern Kentucky for 18 years, reached out to contacts there. One contact sent him a list of churches that needed assistance. While most families and individuals have gotten federal assistance, many churches still need to rebuild and fix damage, Craft said.
FGDC did not have a place they could gather, so they were traveling down the road to a different church’s building. That’s part of why FOCUS decided to help them on the trip.
“That’s the place we decided to help because they didn’t have a home place to worship,” said Linda Griffith, a member of FOCUS who went on the trip.
On Dec. 30, the group went down to FGDC and started work.
“We relocated one wall, and boxed in around a furnace, we hung insulation and drywall, and we did patching on concrete walls, block walls that needed repair.” Griffith said.
One member of the group was an electrician, and when he saw that they needed outlets on one of the walls, he went and got supplies to install them, Griffith said.
The community in eastern Kentucky was also helpful, Griffith said.
“I arranged ahead of time for us to buy supplies from a local lumber yard, and when I arranged for that and talked about having them delivered he (the lumber yard contact) said, ‘if you are coming down here to work, I’m not charging you for delivery, and I’ve given you contractor’s prices, we just so appreciate people coming in to help,’” said Griffith.
A small group went back Dec. 31 to finish hanging drywall, and four people returned Jan. 5 to put the finishing touches on the work.
FGDC is a small church with about 30 members, mostly older and unable to do the sort of work that FOCUS was able to do, Craft said. The group that went to rebuild ranged in age from 14 to 77.
“They were so grateful and appreciative, the pastor said over and over again that we were an answer to her prayers,” Craft said.
FGDC also wanted to give back, Craft said.
“Our church sponsors an orphanage in Uganda, and we have a number of people who sponsor orphans,” he said.
The orphanage director, who attends FOCUS, had a conversation with the pastor of FGDC, who expressed interest in sponsoring some children once the church gets back on its feet.
“They didn’t just voice their gratitude, but they want to give back in the way they were given to,” Craft said.