Ready to grab your packet of seeds and trowel and dive into your garden patch? Before you take the plunge, mark your calendar for Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. That is when the Annual Gardening Expo at the Scott County Extension Office will kick off Growing Together. Sponsored by the Scott County Master Gardener Volunteers and Scott County Cooperative Extension Horticulture Program, this year’s event will not only have information about all things gardening, but also showcase area organizations that support different gardening interests. You will see:
INSECTS IN YOUR GARDEN — what critters to look out for and when and what to expect from them in the spring and summer 2023, by Extension Specialist for Entomology Jonathan Larson from University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment.
Leandra Forman will be here from FOOD CHAIN, a local nonprofit organization that believes everyone deserves access to fresh, locally-sourced food. From unique programming in and out of the kitchen to aquaponic farming to outreach and education, FOOD CHAIN partners with the local community to serve and empower people to know and love food.
Everywhere you look there will be educational opportunities from bonsai to raised beds, along with Elmwood Stock Farm sharing information about their organic farming operation. But that is not all. Representatives from the Division of Forestry and Kentucky State University will be on hand to answer questions about woodlands and pawpaws, as well as activities for the kids and tasty recipe tastings.
It’s getting close to time to plant so we’ve got you covered with what you need to get started. You’ll be able to purchase vegetables, herbs, flowers and even shrubs and trees from a variety of different gardening enterprises in addition to a variety of other vendors who will introduce you to sweet smelling and tasty products. Before you leave make sure you check to see if you have won a door prize or learn more about local gardening organization you can join such as Bluegrass Iris Society, Ky Native Plant Society, and Scott County Extension Master Gardener Volunteers.
This year’s Gardening EXPO plans to bigger and better than ever. Make sure you stop by on the morning of April 29 before going out to other great events our community has to offer that weekend.
