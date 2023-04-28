Ready to grab your packet of seeds and trowel and dive into your garden patch? Before you take the plunge, mark your calendar for Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. That is when the Annual Gardening Expo at the Scott County Extension Office will kick off Growing Together. Sponsored by the Scott County Master Gardener Volunteers and Scott County Cooperative Extension Horticulture Program, this year’s event will not only have information about all things gardening, but also showcase area organizations that support different gardening interests. You will see: 

INSECTS IN YOUR GARDEN ­— what critters to look out for and when and what to expect from them in the spring and summer 2023, by Extension Specialist for Entomology Jonathan Larson from University of Kentucky College of Agriculture, Food and Environment. 

