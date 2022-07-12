A volleyball league for middle and high school students in Scott County is growing rapidly. The league is a partnership between several different organizations, primarily Phoenix Horizon Community (PHC), Mason’s Ministries, and All KY Kids Matter. Rodney Mason helped start the league three years ago with Dae Nichols, and ran it under the umbrella of Club David, Nichols’ nonprofit, until Nichols’ death earlier this year. Mason said the league hasn’t changed: “It’s a continuation, we just changed the name of the league.”
The league started simply as an after-school activity: “The original goal was to give our kids something to do if they are not associated with school sports, and also to do some mentoring and tutoring for our young people,” said Mason. According to Mason, the first year they had about 40 participants, the second year they had around 60, and this year they have at least 90 students and “we are still getting phone calls from individuals who want to come...they are still wanting to be a part of it.”
Lauren Rice, the principal of PHC, said the school originally got involved with just one team in the league. Mason is the court liaison and truancy mediator for Scott County Schools, so “[Mason] and I already worked a lot together, and we started doing volleyball...for a lot of our kids who just needed some extracurricular activities.” The league fills a need, said Rice: “Most of the kids at Phoenix aren’t involved in extracurricular sports or activity, and [this gives them] another way to represent and be part of the school, and that community that makes our school what it is.”
Rice saw the league help students academically: “Kids that normally have a hard time with their attendance during a regular school day, their attendance improved, they were coming to school more because they knew they had to be at school in order to go to practice and in order to play games.”
It also gives students something to do outside of school: “We had students that were showing up on a Saturday where normally they would be sitting at home.” Rice saw other improvements as well: “Behavior was getting better, and we were seeing buy in to our school community. It gave a better sense of community for several of our students.”
Rice wants to see the improvements continue: “the hope is we can build on that in the fall and still have those opportunities available.” Practices and games are held either at the PHC gym or Georgetown Middle School’s gym, though Rice said the league fills the PHC gym now: “We’ve grown so much that our little gym can barely take them all.”
Mason also sees the league helping many kids find community: “We’ve seen some great successes come out of it, we’ve given that community, that tribe to be part of that supports them.”
There are two counselors involved with the league now. Mason said they saw a need and have been working to fill it: “we saw kids coming in struggling with cultural issues, emotional issues.”
PHC’s social worker, Rhonda Armijo helps incorporate activities reinforcing “work ethic skills and positive healthy coping skills...into the volleyball,” said Rice. “[Armijo] will pull out a team and work with them on a skill or do an activity with them, and then they will go back in and play and she will pull another team.”
Mason has big long-term goals for the league: “our future goal, one of the things we are really looking forward to is this being a year-round program, that is being self-sustained by partnerships with the school system, we are still looking to partner with Parks and Recreation to be able to open it up to students who are...outside of the district.”
Mason also wants to see kids currently aging out of the league take on leadership roles: “we are really looking for them to be able to come back and be junior coaches for the next few years, and hopefully running the league for us as we try to open the parameters of what we are trying to do.”
Gary Bond incorporated All KY Kid’s Matter with his wife Kari as a non-profit to help with the volleyball league. The Bonds first got connected with the league last summer when they signed their daughter up to play volleyball. They soon started helping more, but “working with Coach Mason started purely as a parent.” They organized the non-profit this May.
Both Bond and Mason are hoping to be able to offer scholarships to participants: “we are going to try to get some scholarships for some of the kids that might not be eligible for regular academic scholarships...kids who are going through circumstances and are overcoming them and putting forth effort to better themselves,” said Bond.
Bond is a retired jockey and exercise rider and hopes to use his history in the equine industry to help young people in the league who don’t have a clear idea of what they want to do find jobs in that area. The mentorship side is part of what got the Bonds more involved: “There are a lot of kids that need some guidance and some help and it became more and more obvious to us that they needed help, so we decided we would try to do what we can.”
Bond is excited by the different backgrounds that the volleyball league brings together: “It’s a mix, some of these kids come from homes where they don’t get a lot of help, and some of these kids have all kinds of help at home...they are learning from each other, it gives them a good cross-section of life.”
Rice said that seeing kids at different places athletically encourage each other is special: “to see these very athletic girls, who might play a sport during its season, cheer on those kids who don’t have [the same] athletic ability has been amazing, it’s been really cool.”
To find out more about the volleyball league or to get involved, visit the Facebook group for either Mason’s Ministries or All KY Kids Matter.
Peter Wilson can be reached at pwilson@news-graphic.com.