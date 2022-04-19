GTran, a division of the Bluegrass Community Action Partnership, has proposed an expanded bus route for Georgetown that would include Toyota and the Lane’s Run Business Park.
Troy Roberts, the Executive Director of the BGCAP, said he hopes the expansion will take effect in 2022.
Originally the expansion was meant to be operational before COVID, he said, but due to ongoing hiring issues and a shortage of buses it has not yet been implemented.
“Since GTran first started, we were asked to look at creating an expansion that included Toyota and Lane’s Run Business Park. The expansion is a result of those conversations,” said Roberts.
GTran runs two routes through Georgetown. Currently Route One runs from U.S. 460 and U.S. 62 through downtown, goes as far north as Payne Avenue, and as far south as the Scott County Public Library. Route Two picks up at Washington Square and travels along U.S. 62 from Kroger up to Walmart and the Pavillion.
Under the new route the Kroger shopping center will become part of Route One and Route Two will run from the downtown transfer center to Walmart, Toyota, BCTC, and Lane’s Run Business Park.
GTran is funded by grants from the Federal Transit Authority through the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and through rider fares, although Roberts said that GTran has been waiving fares for riders since COVID began. He said he expects that when fares are reinstated they will be a $1 per ride charge for the local fixed route service. New branding on the buses, upgraded vehicles, and additional drivers are also planned, he said.
For more information on current GTran bus routes, including requesting pickup, visit gtranroute.org.
