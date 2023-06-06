H4H Sadieville

In Sadieville, work by the Scott/Bourbon County Habitat for Humanity is well underway to complete a home for a family for five. Scott County’s local affiliate chapter was founded in 1990 and provides assistance to the community by building homes, rehab and repairs to homes for the general public and veterans.

 Photo Submitted

In Sadieville, the Scott/Bourbon County Habitat for Humanity (SBCHFH) is working to give another family in need a home. It will soon house a family of five, and each project begins with a family in mind, said Executive Director Amy Preston. 

“(HFH) is a affordable housing nonprofit, which means we try to work with lower income families to help them build and then they own their own affordable homes,” she said. 

