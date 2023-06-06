In Sadieville, the Scott/Bourbon County Habitat for Humanity (SBCHFH) is working to give another family in need a home. It will soon house a family of five, and each project begins with a family in mind, said Executive Director Amy Preston.
“(HFH) is a affordable housing nonprofit, which means we try to work with lower income families to help them build and then they own their own affordable homes,” she said.
Building the home is well underway. The foundation, Preston explained, is being prepped and poured, and walls will start to go up beginning in the next two weeks.
Families, including the recipients of the home being built in Sadieville, apply for homes from SBCHFH, and “they do pay back a mortgage and its homeownership just like anyone else,” she said.
Nationally, Habitat for Humanity (HFH) was founded in 1976 and is in communities across the United States. According to their website, Scott County’s affiliate chapter was founded in 1990, and in 2018, acquired the Bourbon County affiliate.
The local affiliate’s mission statement, Preston said, is: “Putting God’s love into action, Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, community and hope.”
In Scott and Bourbon Counties, SBCHFH provides services through homebuilding, rehab and repairs to homes.
“We’re just building simple, decent affordable homes and actually our homes, even though they’re smaller, they’re not huge, around 1,300 square feet, depending on the size of family there,” she said. “We use energy efficient appliances and sometimes they’re nicer and warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer than a lot of homes because, it’s got good windows and everything. So energy bills, that changes people’s lives, their utility bills are lower, their mortgage is affordable. It’s just, it’s amazing.”
They also offer repairs to homes of veterans, Preston said.
“Any veteran or their family that’s in need of home repairs, sometimes it’s bathroom remodel or a ramp or anything that they might need or if they just are … looking for, they need housing and we’re able to partner with them to build one, we can,” she explained.
Project funding comes from grants and other funds from the city, county, state, local companies and individuals donating to the nonprofit, all of which “goes back into the community,” Preston said.
“A lot of times, I tell people, you know, ‘If you want to buy a window… if you send us, $100 will buy a really good window, you can come out and put that window in and you see exactly where your money is going.”
According to the organization’s website, the SBCHFH has assisted 53 families in the past year, completed over 1600 volunteer hours, and assisted four veterans.
More than 50 homes have been built for families during the organization’s 30-plus years in the area, including two that have been built for graduates of Elizabeth’s Village, Preston said.
“We love working, you know, with other nonprofits who are working with families too that might all of a sudden be ready, get to that point where they’re ready for home ownership,” she said.
The need for affordable housing in Scott County and surrounding areas is present, Preston said. The National Low Income Housing Coalition reports that 29% of renter households in Kentucky are “extremely low income” and that the state is experiencing a shortage of affordable rental homes.
Preston went on to say that, for these families that come to call these houses home, the impact is evident.
“... it is a community impact because we’re helping people who are struggling paying rent,” she said. “Now they own a home, they own it. They have an inheritance to pass on to their kids. They have a mortgage they can afford… I’ve had homeowners who were the first time, first person ever in their family to own a home. Then they start saving … they can actually set aside money for a college fund. I’ve seen them do this and then their kids are the first person ever in the family to go to college.”
These homes better the lives of their residents, said Preston. Kids do better in school with a stable home and have higher graduation rates, and homeowners have a 400 percent higher net worth compared to those who don’t own a home, she explained.
According to the national HFH website, with the organization’s help “homeowners achieve the strength, stability and independence they need to build a better life for themselves and for their families.”
Both unskilled and skilled volunteers have a place when building a home or working on a project for HFH, Preston said.
“We use tons of volunteers,” she said. “Anyone can volunteer, we can use skilled and unskilled.
So we get lots of groups that come from different companies like they’ll call and say, ‘Hey, can we come out for a day’ and that’s really helpful.”
Other work includes painting, helping with insulation, and installing walls and siding, all of which moves the process along faster, Preston said.
Community members interested in volunteering are encouraged to reach out to the organization’s program coordinator, Katie Garnett, via email at kgarnett@scottcountyhabitat.org. If interested in donating financially, Preston encourages the community to reach out to her directly at apreston@scottcountyhabitat.org.