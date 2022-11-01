lmost half Scott County voters voted a straight party ticket in 2020, according to statistics released by the Scott County Clerk’s Office.
Kentucky is one of only six states that continue to allow straight party voting, which allows voters to choose a party’s entire slate of candidates with a single mark or selection on the ballot. The other states are: Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Indiana allows straight party voting in all but at-large races.
Some 14,005 voters cast a straight party Republican, Democratic or Libertarian ticket in 2020, indicating a clear divide among county voters. Some 14,278 voters in the same election split their votes among the parties.
Two decades ago, the Democratic Party dominated politics in Kentucky and Scott County, but the Republicans have gained ground steadily. Today, the number of Republicans and Democrats is almost equal statewide — 45.4 percent Democrats to 44.9 percent Republicans, according to the Kentucky State Board of Elections. However, since 2018, the number of Democrats registered in Kentucky has fallen from 50 percent to its current 45.4 percent, while the GOP has increased its registration numbers from 41.4 percent to its current 44.9 percent. Voters registered as “other” has increased from 8.6 percent to 9.6 percent during that same time frame.
The GOP has more registered voters in Scott County with 22,905, compared to the Democrat’s 18,694 and 4,161 registered as “other.” That breaks down to 49.7 percent registered Republican, 40.5 percent Democrats and nine percent “other. Scott County has 46,060 registered voters, according to the state Board of Elections.
In Scott County, those numbers mean Democrat candidates face an uphill climb for election.
For example, in the 2019 election some 6,126 Republican voters cast a straight party ticket, compared to 3,550 Democrat voters and 123 Libertarian voters, giving the GOP a 2,576 vote margin. Only 10,382 county voters cast a split party ticket during that election.
The GOP advantage grew in 2020 with 9,584 Republicans voting straight party, compared to 4,421 Democrats and 273 Libertarians casting a straight party vote. That means a GOP candidate held a 5,163-vote advantage over a Democrat candidate, almost from the start. Even so, some 14,278 voters split their vote among all parties, which is interestingly almost equal to the number of straight party ticket votes cast in that election.
Straight party voting is obviously used only in partisan races. Even those who vote straight party, must make individual selections in non-partisan races such as mayor, city, county and non-partisan judicial races on this year’s ballots.