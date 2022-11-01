lmost half Scott County voters voted a straight party ticket in 2020, according to statistics released by the Scott County Clerk’s Office.

Kentucky is one of only six states that continue to allow straight party voting, which allows voters to choose a party’s entire slate of candidates with a single mark or selection on the ballot. The other states are: Alabama, Michigan, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Indiana allows straight party voting in all but at-large races.

