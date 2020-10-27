Halloween is right around the corner and many have been preparing all month long with decorations, mazes, haunted houses and costume contests. The Scott County Public Library even held a costume contest for dogs and neighborhoods like Mallard Point have been holding contests for the best decorated house.
Trick-or-treating may look a little different in some neighborhoods or at events, but there is still a lot going on.
— Virtual Halloween stories will be read for children and families through Facebook Live at the Scott County Public Library starting at 10 a.m.
— Georgetown’s Spooktacular downtown trick-or-treating will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 30. The event is drive through only and participates can enter from East Main Street and pickup behind City Hall.
— Scott County Parks & Recreation are hosting a drive through trick-or-treating event at Brooking Park Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Afterward, they will be having Movies in the Park with Hotel Transylvania as the feature presentation.
Parks and Recreation is trying to provide a safer option for those who still wish to trick-or-treat, said Recreation Manager Mary Franey. There will be 20 stops for candy.
Participants for the event can enter through the Cardinal Drive park entrance.
— Virtual zombie makeup tips and tricks will be given via YouTube through the Scott County Public Library.
— Trunk-or-treating Halloween night is from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the field in Sadieville. Social distancing will be practiced and masks are required.
— Trick-or-treating in Stamping Ground will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Halloween night. Social distancing in encouraged.
— Bi-Water’s annual Autumnfest is underway through Oct. 31 with a maze, petting zoo and spooky farmhouse.
— Evan’s Orchard’s annual Harvest Festival is going on through the end of October.
— Scott County Kiwanis Club is having their first ever Halloween costume contest. Two categories will be judged. Ages 6 and under, as well as ages 6 to 12.
“We hate to hear that some children may not be allowed to go trick-or-treating this year,” Scott County Kiwanis wrote in a press release. “So, we decided to have our first ever Halloween costume contest.”
To enter a parent or legal guardian can post a picture of their child in costume, with the child’s age being the only identifier.
Winners will be announced Nov. 1 and have their choice of a $25 gift card from McDonald’s or Dairy Queen.
James Scogin can be reached at jscogin@news-graphic.com.