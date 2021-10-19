Halloween is in just a couple weeks. Here is what is happening around Scott County around the end of October.
On Oct. 25 and Oct. 27 Ed Davis Learning Center is hosting Tricks & Treats for ages 3 to sixteen from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Register online at gscparks.com to be able to decorate a pumpkin and create a treat. The event is free.
Southern Elementary PTA has organized a trunk-or-treat event Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The annual Downtown Spooktacular trick-or-treat event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 29.
In Sadieville, Nightmare on Pike St. will be at the park with food, games, trunk-or-treating and a showing of “Nightmare Before Christmas” at dark. Trick-or-treating will be Oct. 30 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Stamping Ground and the City of Georgetown will have trick-or treating Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Stamping Ground area churches will have trunk-or-treat set up, as well.