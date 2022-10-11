Halloween is quickly approaching, with trick-or-treat times slated throughout Scott County for Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said with the times set in the evening, parents will have enough time to return home from work and prepare for a night of spook-tacular fun.
“They’ll be able to get everybody ready to go out. It’s certainly a popular event, and I encourage folks to do it safely and take special precautions to make it a safe evening,” he said.
Covington said he and his family have always enjoyed Halloween together.
“We always enjoyed that night with our three sons. They were always creative in their costumes that they wanted to wear, and it was always a good time. We made it a tradition to have a big pot of chili and enjoy family that night for sure,” he said.
Though his children are older now, Covington said he still looks forward to preparing a pot of chili, following his family’s own tradition. He added he is excited to make the drive through town to see everyone’s costumes as well.
Georgetown Police Department Captain Josh Nash also said he is excited for a night of frights, sharing some tips with locals on how to have a safe Halloween.
For drivers, Nash said it is important to be alert and watchful of trick-or-treaters, especially in the event a small child makes their way close to the road.
“Be extra cautious in neighborhoods, and slow down, make sure you’re following the speed limits in those areas, which are mainly 25 miles per hour,” Nash said. “Just know that there’ll be more pedestrians out walking and children kind of are unexpected. Give yourself some time to slow down if kids were to come into the roadway, and also try to be alert and watch the road instead of being on your phone or messing with the radio while you’re driving.”
Nash said if the public were to notice anyone driving recklessly or seemingly under the influence, they can call the police department for assistance.
“Be sure to call us so that we can handle that if it’s in a neighborhood especially, but anywhere in the city,” he said.
Motorists aren’t the only ones needing to put safety first, Nash said. Pedestrians should also do their part to ensure things go off without a hitch.
“Make sure you’re staying on the sidewalk and using crosswalks where they are placed in those neighborhoods and just be cautious of vehicles. If you’re walking around at night with small children, make sure that you have some sort of marker, flashlight or reflective vest that will light up when vehicles are driving on the roadway to be visible during that time,” Nash said.
He added it’s important to use the buddy system so trick-or-treaters are not walking by themselves at night, especially teenagers who may be out without an adult present.
—Sadieville will have a Nightmare on Pike Street event on Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. for ghosts and goblins to enjoy, including games, a photobooth, costume contest and more.
—Stamping Ground is holding a Haunted House contest. Entry forms and details are available on the Buffalo Springs Bulletin Facebook page. Judging will take place Halloween night, with awards to be presented at the Nov. 1 city commission meeting.
—Broussard’s Delta Kitchen is hosting a Murder Mystery Dinner for $65 per person in downtown Georgetown. This includes a three-course meal and show. More details are available through the Georgetown-Scott County Tourism Facebook event page.
—Thrilled to Give kicks off on Main Street in Georgetown on Oct. 22.