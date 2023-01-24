Scott County realtors Deni Hamilton and Christy Rock were presented with Bluegrass Realtors highest awards during its recent Membership Recognition Luncheon Meeting. Bluegrass Realtors has changed its name from Lexington Board of Realtors (LBAR) due to its expansion to 30 counties.
Hamilton was named Bluegrass Realtors’ Realtor of the Year for 2022. She is with Coldwell Banker McMahan in Georgetown and has been a member of the organization for over 42 years. She has served the Association on the Professional Standards committee for more than 20 years and as chair on multiple occasions. She has served Community Housing Foundation for over a decade and has served in every leadership role. Hamilton is also a Life Member of the Top Producers Club and as served as chair and co-chair for the Scott County Homebuilders Repair Affair, raising over $30,000 in three years for the Holy Trinity Boots and Pearls Community Fundraiser. She is on the Georgetown Community Hospital board of directors for 15 years, a member of the Scott County Women’s Club’s Derby fundraiser, Project Graduation decorating program, current board for the Yuko-En on the Elkhorn Japanese Friendship Garden, served on the Scott County Youth Cheerleading Club and worked on the Toyota Classic Basketball Tournament.
She grew up in an Air Force family, moving 18 times and attending 14 different schools before graduating high school in Juneau, Alaska. She attended Western Kentucky University, where she completed graduate school, earning degrees in art and psychology.
Christy Rock was presented with the Good Neighbor Award for her volunteer work. She is an agent with Milestone Realty Consultants in Georgetown and has been a Bluegrass Realtors member since 2012.
Rock serves as president of Carin for Nurses, a non-profit that provides financial assistance for nurses and their families. The organization is named after Rock’s sister Carin who started the non-profit in 2012, but passed away in 2016 after a 12-year battle with breast cancer. Upon her sister’s death, Rock took over the organization and has given over 500 hours and raised more than $9,000 this past year. Rock also volunteers at AMEN House and operation North Pole, which provides a fantasy trip for the family of a child battling a life-threatening disease.
Rock is a member of the Bluegrass Realtors’ Community and Education & Outreach Committee, providing books to elementary schools, she is a bell ringer with the Salvation Army and delivers donation checks to non-profit organizations during the holidays. She is also a volunteer with the Young Professional Network, serving meals to people staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
Other awards presented at the luncheon included the President’s Award to Bonnie Mays, broker/owner of United Real Estate; Dwan Taylor, executive director of RCHF and Justin Landon, CEO of Bluegrass Realtors for their dedicated service to the organization over the past year.
Bluegrass Realtors represents 4,000 realtors located in 30 Kentucky counties.