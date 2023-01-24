realtor

Deni Hamilton, left, and Christy Rock were presented with two of Bluegrass Realtors highest awards recently. Hamilton was named Bluegrass Realtor of the Year and is with Coldwell Banker McMahan in Georgetown. Rock was presented with the Good Neighbor Award for her volunteer work. Rock is with Milestone Realty in Georgetown.

 News-Graphic Photo By Mike Scogin

 

Scott County realtors Deni Hamilton and Christy Rock were presented with Bluegrass Realtors highest awards during its recent Membership Recognition Luncheon Meeting. Bluegrass Realtors has changed its name from Lexington Board of Realtors (LBAR) due to its expansion to 30 counties.

