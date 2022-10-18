A graduate of Scott County High School, Fiscal Court Clerk and Executive Assistant Stacy Hamilton earned her bachelor’s in social work from the University of Kentucky with a minor in communications. After a couple of jobs outside of college and a new baby on the way, she moved back to Georgetown from Lexington in search of a stable job.
Hamilton said she ended up in the clerk’s office, serving Georgetown under Jackie Covington. After a little over four years, she discovered a job serving the Scott County Judge-Executive’s Office and Fiscal Court was coming available.
“I found out that Martha Neclerio, who had been here for I think 27 years was retiring, so ran upstairs and talked to George Lusby and got the information about how to apply and I got the job. I’ve been here a little over 16 years. In the meantime, I had a son. I have two kids, a daughter, 16, and a son, 10. I love it,” she said.
Hamilton said her job is a mixture of several different things, giving her the opportunity to “mix things up” during her work day.
“My job is a little bit unique because it’s two jobs that were merged. There’s the judge-executive’s executive secretary, that’s my first title, and then there’s the fiscal court clerk,” she said. “For years, Martha did both and got two paychecks, but when they realized how well the two work together and almost need to be together, they merged those two jobs. They could be split one day, but for now they’re together.”
Hamilton said her fiscal court position is much simpler than her executive secretary position. With three meetings per month, she added she is frequently emailing related materials for upcoming meetings and then taking minutes at those meetings as well. She said her executive secretary job essentially provides all the administrative support for Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
“Both of my jobs are appointed. When Joe Pat came in, he could have said he’s going to choose his own executive assistant, and I’d be gone. I’m not in a secure position. I was a little nervous when George (Lusby) retired because I didn’t know if my job was going to be here,” she said.
Although judge-executives who are new to the position have the capability to appoint their own assistant, Hamilton said it wouldn’t be wise because a new executive secretary would need training unless they have performed the same duties in a different place of work.
“Unless they’ve done it somewhere else before they wouldn’t have a clue, so they lean on you. There’s always in the back of your mind, ‘Well, he doesn’t have to. Maybe someone is pressuring him to hire them or whatever.’ So the judge appoints that position, and the court appoints the other position,” she said.
Hamilton added most people probably don’t know the amount of work behind the position, noting the complexity of inter-local agreements, differences in city and county government, accounts payable and receivable, work on ordinances and the like. What’s even more intriguing to some, Hamilton said, is that she doesn’t actually enjoy politics yet “I’m right in the thick of it.”
When writing the minutes from Scott County Fiscal Court meetings, Hamilton said it can sometimes be challenging when decisions that were made don’t correlate with her own thoughts or opinions. Writing facts, however, is something important to the position and the county itself, she said.
Over her 16-year career with Scott County, Hamilton said the most memorable thing for her has been the people she has worked closely with, using former Judge-Executive George Lusby as an example.
“He was and still is truly one of my best friends because we spent 40 hours a week together. You get to know everything about each other’s life, and so we have a strong friendship and we keep in touch,” she said. “Then people that come and go and retire, like Rand (Marshall) just left. That was hard on me because I’ve worked with him. A lot of people don’t realize my co-workers are mostly the county attorney, the magistrates, the judge and the deputy, like the people that come and go, so you build these relationships and then they’re gone.”
She added changes over time are another stark reminder that Scott County is moving forward.
“Aside from the people, the changes that have happened here. When I first started, I had a typewriter on my desk, and that’s how I did checks,” Hamilton said.
Speaking of growth, Hamilton added she is not particularly fond of it and that she would be happy if Scott County stopped growing as rapidly as it has been.
“I know that is different from probably what the judge thinks or the chamber and economic development. I just liked growing up in a small town, and I would like for my kids to be able to have that. I have no say, it’s going to grow, but I would be thrilled if it did not. I just want to help make sure the quality of life stays intact,” she said.
Hamilton said there have been countless highlights in her career, but most recently, the Charter Spectrum broadband project has been the most important.
“It’s really important to me because we don’t have internet and neither does Joe Pat. We have our phones and hotspots. Once that’s done, that will probably end up being considered one of the best moments in my time because it’s a big deal. And he doesn’t get enough credit for the project because I sat here and listened to the point that I truly wanted to say give up, you’re not going to get this, it isn’t going to happen.
“I’m glad I didn’t because he showed me I was wrong. He just did so much behind the scenes, so many hours a day, nonstop meetings, conference calls. Gosh, that was all him… He’s the one that did it. He’s the one that pulled in every agency and wrote the specs for the proposals. He did it all. I heard it, and I got sick of hearing it and sometimes I wanted to shut his door because it’s the same thing over and over constantly with these big projects. It just takes so long, and you have to have patience. He battled through it,” she said.
Though she still has a few years ago before her own retirement, Hamilton said her advice for others is to learn more about their community and understand how local government
“Just take a few minutes and learn how things work and who manages what. Invest a little bit of time and learn how your community is made up. It might not sound interesting today, but it’s necessary. I just feel like if you’re going to live in this community, have a family and be part of this community, then it’s a good idea to know who to call when this happens or that happens or if you’re curious about this or want to serve on a board. You need that connection,” she said.
As a liaison in the midst of county functions and multiple agencies, Hamilton said she loves her job, but there is one thing that she enjoys most of all.
“Being a mom is the most important thing to me. That’s my favorite thing in life is motherhood. I used to be a huge extrovert and out and about and social, but I turned into a huge introvert. I just want to go home, which I don’t get to do a lot because my kids are very active with sports, so I run a lot. But when I don’t have to run, I just want to go home, watch TV and hang out with the kids and my husband,” she said.