hamilton

Hamilton works on inserting bills while seated at her desk inside the Scott County Courthouse.

 News-Graphic Photo by Emily Perkins

A graduate of Scott County High School, Fiscal Court Clerk and Executive Assistant Stacy Hamilton earned her bachelor’s in social work from the University of Kentucky with a minor in communications. After a couple of jobs outside of college and a new baby on the way, she moved back to Georgetown from Lexington in search of a stable job. 

Hamilton said she ended up in the clerk’s office, serving Georgetown under Jackie Covington. After a little over four years, she discovered a job serving the Scott County Judge-Executive’s Office and Fiscal Court was coming available.

