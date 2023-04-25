Claude Hammond comes from a family of “communicators and journalists.” He has spent time in newspapers, PR and authoring books. Hammond once published the “Georgetown News & Times.”
Brother to Tom Hammond, of NBC Sports, Susan Hammond, who published the “Thoroughbred Record,” and Anne Hammond Proffitt, married to anchor Doug Proffitt, Claude’s interest was less in sports and more in people, he said.
“A good family friend of ours was a man named Joe Creason,” Hammond said. “(Creason) was a friend of my father’s at the University of Kentucky in the late 1930’s and early 40’s. Joe was a columnist. He was the state columnist for the “Courier Journal” in Louisville. He built a huge following. His column, every morning, was a delight to read.
“I remember thinking, in high school, ’This is what I want to be.’”
Hammond then went to the University of Kentucky where he majored in journalism, he said.
“What (the journalistic family) relates to is: we all like to talk. We all like to hear people’s stories,” Hammond said. “Because, there are people out there that are really a treasure, and you don’t know them. This person might know some great stories, or met some great people or done some great things.”
This mentality, he said, led to his latest book, “Wednesdays with Wally.”
“The Wally Carr story is a true story,” Hammond said. “He looked like a harmless old street person…wandering around the University of Kentucky campus for years. Hardly anybody ever gave him a second look.”
Area friends and family looked out for Carr. He was a man that could speak several different languages and memorized Shakespeare, he said. Carr had attended and graduated University of Berlin, Columbia University, among others.
“It’s really interesting, because here Wally was a street person, and I had a roommate who was a graduate student in German, and I had another friend in the German program, as well,” Hammond said. “I had never thought much about it, then Wally is talking about the University of Berlin. At one point in time, there was another elderly man on the UK campus walking around. He (was) an elderly German gentleman that apparently was helping some of the German faculty translate some old works and Wally recognized him from the University of Berlin.”
Hammond graduated from UK and founded a small newspaper in Lexington while looking after Wally before being hired as publisher and editor of the “Georgetown News & Times,” he said.
“Lexingtonians need to realize what a magnificent and privileged history that Georgetown has,” Hammond said.
Hammond has worked in continuing education and also gained his law degree.
“I had been working in continued education,” he said. “Mayor Isaac, of Lexington, had appointed me as head of (the) public information office. And, so I was getting a law degree, doing that and I used my PR skills with my wife’s (Chris Baker’s) business.”
Baker became president of the American Orthodontics Society.
Hammond has travelled the world working with his wife and as a writer. They have lived in Kentucky, Dubai and now reside in Texas. His latest book, “Wednesdays with Wally” tells the story of his time getting to know Wally Carr, the “old man from the all-night restaurant,” and may be found on Amazon.