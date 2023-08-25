Did you know that August is the Happiness Happens Month? Yes, it is! Children going off to school may disagree with this designation, while their parents may be secretly doing the Snoopy happy dance in their living rooms. Happiness is relative, it is true, but it is nice there is a whole month dedicated to looking for and appreciating this positivity. For some, immersing themselves in a good book — any good book — is a happy moment, but we thought we would share some feel-good books that leave you feeling uplifted and a little more positive about the world.
The Reading List by Sara Adams (available as eBook and e-Audiobook via Hoopla and Overdrive/Libby and in print on our shelves.)
Aleisha is a bright but somewhat bored teenager working at the library’s circulation desk when she discovers a crumpled list of books inside of To Kill a Mockingbird. She discovers it is a wonderful list that transports her away from her troubles at home. Widower Mukesh is lonely and desperately looking for a way to connect with his granddaughter, who loves to read. Aleisha and Mukesh strike up an unlikely friendship that is wrapped within the power of books.
Still Life by Sarah Winman (available in print on our shelves and as eBook and e-Audiobook via Overdrive/Libby.)
In the final years of World War II, amidst the bombs and deserted villages, Ulysses Temper, an English soldier finds a middle-aged art historian, Evelyn Skinner in a deserted villa’s wine cellar, where she is attempting to salvage art from the ruins. This friendship, and the events that follow, will alter the course of Ulysses’ life.
The One Hundred Years of Lenni and Margot by Marrianne Cronin (available as eBook and e-Audiobook via Hoopla and Overdrive/Libby and in print on our shelves.)
Two extraordinary patients find each other in hospital art class, and realize their ages combine to make a neat one hundred years and that they both have more living to do. Lenni is 17 and Margot is a feisty 83 and together they decide to paint their life stories. This tender, funny book will inspire to live life to the fullest and enjoy every moment.
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig (available in print on our shelves and eBook and e-Audiobook via Overdrive/Libby.)
Somewhere out beyond the edge of the universe there is a library that contains an infinite number of books, each one set in another reality. One tells the story of your life as it is, but others share your story as it would have been if you had made a different choice at any point. Would you go to this library to see what could have been? Would your life truly have been better?
The Switch by Beth O’Leary (available in print on our shelves and eBook and e-Audiobook via Overdrive/Libby.)
If you love the books of Jojo Moyes, you just might fall in love with Beth O’Leary, especially this delightfully whimsical novel. A granddaughter (Leena Cotton), an over-achieving professional is ordered to take a two-month sabbatical and decides to switch lives temporarily with her 80-year-old grandmother, who is looking for a little adventure. Leena will go tend to her grandmother’s quiet Yorkshire cottage in an idyllic village, while Grandmother Eileen will try her had at finding a new relationship in London.
The Authenticity Project by Clare Pooley (available in print on our shelves and as eBook and e-Audiobook via Overdrive/Libby.)
Julian Jessop, an eccentric, elderly artist starts an experiment. He writes the truth about his life in a green notebook and leaves it in a local café. Soon others are surreptitiously sharing their own lives within its pages, and their realities are refreshingly honest. The cast of characters are memorable and the stories they share are by turns quirky, heart-breaking, and uplifting.
Dear Mrs. Bird by A. J. Pearce (available in print on our shelves and eBook and e-Audiobook via Overdrive/Libby.)
Emmeline Lake dreams of becoming a war correspondent during the dark days of World War II, and she believes she has her chance when she answers an ad in the local paper. Unfortunately, she has actually answered a request for a typist for a lady’s advice column in the Woman’s Friend magazine. Mrs. Bird, who runs the column, is very clear that only pleasant letters will be answered, but as Emmy reads the letters of desperate women, she quietly begins to answer them on her own.
The Keeper of Lost Things by Ruth Hogan (available in e-Audiobook via Hoopla, eBook and e-Audiobook via Overdrive/Libby or in print on our shelves.)
Following a heartbreak, Anthony Peardew began collecting found objects as a way of coping, but as his own life ends, he realizes he will never be able to fulfill his wish to reunite all these objects with their owners. Enter Laura, his assistant, who is actually another of his lost and found things. She inherits his quest, and her life will never be the same again.
Find these, and many books to bring you happiness in the Scott County Public Library.