Did you know that August is the Happiness Happens Month? Yes, it is! Children going off to school may disagree with this designation, while their parents may be secretly doing the Snoopy happy dance in their living rooms. Happiness is relative, it is true, but it is nice there is a whole month dedicated to looking for and appreciating this positivity. For some, immersing themselves in a good book — any good book — is a happy moment, but we thought we would share some feel-good books that leave you feeling uplifted and a little more positive about the world.

The Reading List by Sara Adams (available as eBook and e-Audiobook via Hoopla and Overdrive/Libby and in print on our shelves.)

Tags

Recommended for you