Harborview Health Systems in Georgetown recently held a spring gala for its residents, who enjoyed steak dinners, an exclusive Elvis performance, a limo ride through downtown and a night dancing in their formal attire.
For the last six or eight weeks, Harborview staff have been planning a prom-like event for its senior citizens. Danelle McCullough, a talent specialist, said roughly 60 percent of the facilities population had participated in the festivities.
“Our main reason for everything that we do at this facility is for our residents. You know, our residents come before anything and anybody, as long as they're happy and healthy and entertained,” she said.
McCullough said residents have asked daily for the past couple of weeks when they would be able to get into their dresses, have their hair done, and more.
“It's very heartwarming. And it's so sweet. They're so sweet. This means the world to them. I mean, even the ones that are not able to get up or stand up, they still want to be put in a wheelchair and they want to participate. I think it's amazing,” she said.
She added the teamwork of the staff was important to the event’s success, noting the long hours put in by kitchen staff, nurses, and other members.
“We actually have a luau-type thing that we're going to do, and I think that the Elvis impersonator will probably be back for that because the real Elvis had a theme of that as well. They're absolutely crazy over Elvis,” she said. “Then we'll have a Thanksgiving thing and then we'll have a Christmas thing, and so we try to plan events and activities and stuff so that they always have something to look forward to and some kind of entertainment and something to get their spirits up.”
The News-Graphic had a chance to sit down and talk to Nona Vance, who lives at Harborview, before she left to enjoy the evening's activities.
“All the residents are getting our makeup on, and we'll put dresses on that are gorgeous. It's going to be lovely. It's wonderful. I used to wear makeup every day, but then, you know, I got old and said, ‘to heck with it,’” Vance said. “But it feels good to have it on. The week leading up to this and the excitement today, we tried to be really cool earlier in the week because we knew we had a long haul so we waited, but everybody is really excited today. It's a good place to be, and we appreciate the staff and everybody.”
Vance was one of the many ladies to dress in an extravagant dress, and let beautician Ashley Price do her hair and makeup. Price said it has taken a lot of planning to ensure everyone’s dressed on time.
“We're looking at probably about 40 ladies, so we're gonna be working nonstop. We came in early today, and we'll be working until at least 2:30 [p.m.] trying to get some of the pictures started, and we'll still be doing it after that,” she said.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, elderly residents in facilities like Harborview haven’t had much of a chance to socialize, Price said, adding the spring gala brings something exciting for them.
“Even though we're wearing masks, we're happy that we're going to be able to invite some families since we have had no COVID cases here for a little bit now. We're just ready to finally get our community involved again. I love my job here. I'm happy to see all the smiling faces. We have a lot of hard workers here, and I think it's been a big team effort,” she said.
Dressed to impress, the kings and queens of Harborview’s court sat down for a special steak dinner prepared by the kitchen staff. Dietary Director Debbie Ecklar said the assembly also enjoyed chicken salad croissants, quiches, fruit, cookies, punch and sparkling water during their dance.
“All of our residents are kings and queens of the prom today, so when they get their pictures taken, they'll have the crown and the sash and they all get to have a photo of themselves that says that they are kings and queens,” she said. “It's just to give them a lasting memory because even senior citizens deserve lasting memories.”
Ecklar said party-goers walked the red carpet to an awaiting limo that escorted them on their ride through downtown Georgetown
“This is some work, but so worth it. I just want to reiterate that our residents went through a very hard time. I know that the National Guard was called in to help with the hospitals but kind of forgot about our senior citizens and they suffered greatly. They do get forgotten many times.
“A lot of people think that they don't need any more memories, but they deserve memories. That's what we're working for, and we don't mind working hard. If next week, next year, two years from now they say you know that big dance that we had, it was so much fun. We really enjoyed it. As long as they get to have a lasting memory that lasts their lifetime here. This is their home and this is their life. We just want to make the experience here the best that we can, so the work is really nothing. It's really nothing,” Ecklar said.