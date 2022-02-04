Editor’s Note: This is part of a series of occasional articles on people and organizations that make a difference in Scott County.
This is the first February in many years that none of Kevin Nelson’s daughters will be selling Girl Scout cookies. But that hasn’t diminished Nelson’s enthusiasm for the annual fundraiser.
“I’m the last Girl Scout in the house,” joked Nelson, whose youngest daughter is now in high school.
Though his girls are no longer Scouts, Nelson has stayed on in his role as Cookie Manager for the Girl Scout’s Scott County Service Unit.
“When my youngest was in kindergarten her troop needed somebody to volunteer and step up to manage their cookie sale,” he said. “It was the first time they had done it. They were a new troop.
Nobody raised their hand and I thought, you know what self-respecting man doesn’t like cookies? But I didn’t know it was going to turn into all this.”
Nelson began managing the cookie delivery for all Scout County troops about five years later.
This year’s initial delivery of 19,000 boxes of cookies will supply 15-16 different Girl Scout troops in the area. Nelson expects that throughout the season they will need an additional 10-12,000 boxes. In previous years Scott County has had over 30 troops but Nelson said incoming enrollment has declined due to COVID because of more limited gatherings.
“Getting new volunteers and new girls to sign up when they can’t really do a whole lot has really been a struggle,” said Nelson.
News the sale of Girl Scout cookies is about to begin, gets people excited, Nelson said.
“It’s something everybody kind of grew up with because they’ve been around for over 100 years now selling cookies,” he said. “So there’s probably not many people alive that remember life without Girl Scout Cookies and it’s something you look forward to each season.”
When Nelson first started volunteering with the cookie sales all records were in paper form.
“Everything was paper...paper receipts, paper turn-ins, paper records for everything,” he said. “And now it’s all web-based, where the girls can get online, which is a whole other level of experience and education... I think it makes it a lot easier for the troops and trying to manage it.”
Girl Scout cookies will be available this year beginning on Friday Feb. 4 until Sunday, March. 27. Cash and checks are always accepted and most troops will also offer credit card payments through their app, according to Nelson. Looking for cookies? Try: https://www.gskentucky.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html.
