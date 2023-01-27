Susann Hardin has owned her own salon in Georgetown for years, giving back to the community with discounted or even free haircuts at times. Her son, Taytum, has donated thousands of popsicles to first responders, and donated hundreds to Toys for Tots.
Back in September of last year, Hardin was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Now she is only able to work a few hours at a time, post-surgeries, and is trying to focus on keeping the salon going.
“When you first think about breast cancer, it’s a cancer (doctors) can remove,” Hardin said. “So, once you take it out, you think you are cancer free; you’re better, right? That is so not the case.
“Once you take it out, you still have cancer, just not in you.”
Hardin sleeps a lot throughout the day having to pace her naps in between doing hair.
“It has been miserable sleeping about 14 (to) 16 hours a day,” she said. “I go home, I sleep. I’ll do a color, and I’ll go back in the tanning bed (to) lay down. I’ll sleep for an hour. Then, I’ll get up, try to work a little more. … I don’t have any choice.”
Just before receiving her diagnosis, Hardin joined a local EMT program in order to help others. That progress was hindered because of the operations she had to endure. But, she is grateful for those in her class who have shown support, Hardin said.
“Mentally (through this process) you feel alone,” she said. “Even people who have breast cancer, the same things are not true for you as it is for them. If it wasn’t for the EMT class … I don’t know that I would have handled it as well as I did.”
Hardin was able to have her double mastectomy and start reconstruction within the same day, she said. She considers herself lucky.
The operation took over seven hours.
“I did a double mastectomy so I wouldn’t have to do radiation,” Hardin said. “Radiation would have kept me out of work four to six weeks longer than I already was out.”
Getting back to work took roughly a month, Hardin said, but she knew she had to get back to work for herself and those in her shop.
“The first of January, I came back and I only would do hair cuts, that was it. I wasn’t going to try and push it more than that,” she said.
Mobility was difficult after the operations, she said, because she was only able to move her arms up to a certain point. She is currently in physical therapy.
Another operation is scheduled to put implants in for February, Hardin said.
“(Cancer) doesn’t discriminate,” she said. “I want people to know that they can ask questions.”
She doesn’t want anyone to be afraid to reach out, Hardin said.
“There are some people, yes, that don’t want to talk about it,” she said. “But I want people to know. I want people to know what the experience is.”
Hardin hopes to encourage others to get tested and get mammograms.
When Hardin does have downtime, she is still studying for her EMT class, she said.
There is a GoFundMe page set up to help Hardin with keeping her salon open.
“(Hardin) will have a long recovery ahead of her,” the GoFundMe page reads. “Unfortunately, in our line of work, we don’t receive paid days off. (Hardin) will be off work for a few months without any income. We would love to relieve some of the stress of that by raising some funds to help her during her time of recovery.”
Stylists at Hardin’s shop Enfinity Salon, started the fundraiser for her.
Sonya Humphrey is one of the stylists there and though she has only worked with Hardin for a few years, she considers Hardin to be like a sister.
“(Hardin) is that type of person that will do anything for anybody,” Humphrey said. “She is a very giving person. She gets joy out of being able to give to people.”