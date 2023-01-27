hardin

Susann Hardin works at Enfinity Salon off Champion Way.

 News-Graphic Photo By James Scogin

Susann Hardin has owned her own salon in Georgetown for years, giving back to the community with discounted or even free haircuts at times. Her son, Taytum, has donated thousands of popsicles to first responders, and donated hundreds to Toys for Tots. 

Back in September of last year, Hardin was diagnosed with stage two breast cancer. Now she is only able to work a few hours at a time, post-surgeries, and is trying to focus on keeping the salon going. 

Tags

Recommended for you