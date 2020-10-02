Hayden’s Stockyard Eatery at the Bluegrass Stockyards on the Scott-Fayette county line has been closed permanently.
The restaurant closed in mid-March when Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all bars and restaurants closed due to COVID-19. It reopened later but closed almost immediately again when the Kentucky Horse Park closed.
“It is with a heavy heart that I announce Hayden’s will not be reopening at the Bluegrass Regional Marketplace,” said owner DaRae Marcum on Facebook. “Because of the pandemic, it is simply impossible for us to forge a way forward that makes economic sense.”
Marcum said she would instead focus on her DaRae & Friends Catering business. Bluegrass Stockyard officials are looking to bring another restaurant to the space.
Hayden’s opened in 2017 and featured Southern-style made-from-scratch food. It was known for its weekend brunch and Friday night fish fry.
Hayden’s is the third Georgetown restaurant to close since March. Ruby Tuesday closed just as the pandemic hit, and may not have been a victim of COVID-19. Josie’s of Georgetown closed when one of its employees was diagnosed with the coronavirus, and its owners elected to focus on its Lexington location.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.