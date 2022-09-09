Scott County is known for horses, bourbon, beer, and now thanks to tons of homegrown talent, music. Each month we will take a closer look at some of those talented musicians that call our home, home.
The Hazlett Brothers Band is a country/southern rock band based out of Georgetown. They write their own music and are working to release more music soon.
They have been playing together as a band a little over a year. Brothers Thomas and Simon grew up learning guitar around the age of 13. Thomas’ wife, Elizabeth, grew up playing a bit of piano and learned bass this past year.
The trio find inspiration from a variety of musicians.
Thomas grew up listening to artists like the Marshall Tucker Band and Lynyrd Skynyrd. His greatest guitar inspirations have been Dicky Betts and Toy Caldwell. He loves Southern rock music that’s lead guitar driven.
Simon listened to about everything growing up and still does. He has always been drawn to country music and singer-songwriters because of their storytelling. You will see this influence in both his writing and playing.
As a kid, Elizabeth grew up listening to bands her grandpa showed her like the Beach Boys, Queen, The Beatles, and Elton John. She still loves that music but has also been drawn to artists like Amy Winehouse, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Janis Joplin, Tedeschi Trucks Band, and more groovy, bluesy artists. That’s who she attributes a lot of her writing and singing style to. Her love for country music came after she moved to Kentucky.
One of the trio’s favorite places to play is, Slainte, Georgetown’s own Irish pub.
Catch them at The Festival of the Horse on the Country Boy Brewing Music stage this Saturday at 4 p.m. Check out their social media for more opportunities to see them live. Find them on YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram under @thehazlettbrothersband.
You can find their music on Spotify and all other streaming platforms.