hazlett

The Hazlett Brothers Band are a country/southern rock group based out of Georgetown.

 Photo Submitted

Scott County is known for horses, bourbon, beer, and now thanks to tons of homegrown talent, music. Each month we will take a closer look at some of those talented musicians that call our home, home. 

The Hazlett Brothers Band is a country/southern rock band based out of Georgetown. They write their own music and are working to release more music soon.

