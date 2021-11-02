The Scott County School System and the Scott County Public Health Department are looking at options to provide vaccinations for 5-to-11 year-olds, if the Centers for Disease Control approve the vaccines as expected, this week.
“We may extend our hours here at the Public Health Department, or we may hold on-site clinics,” said Dr. Crystal Miller, public health director for the WEDCO Health District. “We haven’t finalized anything yet, but we will have options for parents who wish to have their child vaccinated.”
The Centers for Disease Control are expected to meet Wednesday and approval is expected.
Scott County’s COVID death toll is now at 51, according to WEDCO statistics. The latest death last week was an 84-year-old man who was unvaccinated.
Overall, the number for confirmed COVID cases in Scott County continues to decline. Since Monday, Oct. 25, there have been only 81 new cases.
“Our numbers are looking very good,” Miller said. “We are down to four hospitalizations.”
Cold weather is approaching and Miller warned there may be another surge as people stay indoors.
“We need to continue to take precautions,” she said.
The health department and the school system are also working on plans for teachers and school system staff to receive booster shots. Plans have not been finalized, but an announcement can be expected soon, Miller said.
The Scott County Health Department is also planning to extend its COVID testing capacity. The tests will be held at the health department, but exact times are to be announced.
Each Friday, the Scott County Public Health Department holds its COVID Clinics from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at its offices on Washington Street. Residents can receive a vaccination, a booster shot or receive testing during this time.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.