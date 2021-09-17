Pleas from healthcare workers to the unvaccinated continue as the number of COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Scott County and Kentucky.
“Our healthcare system is overwhelmed,” states a plea from WEDCO Health District. “We cannot sustain this pace very much longer. Please do your part in getting vaccinated.”
That plea follows a similar statement from Georgetown Community Hospital’s Chief Nursing Officer Donna Davis. “We are in a health care crisis unlike what most of us have seen in our lifetime,” Davis said in a Facebook video posted by the hospital.
Since Sept. 1, some 865 people in Scott County have been confirmed with COVID-19, most likely the Delta variant, including 309 people within the last week, based upon statistics released by WEDCO. One third, 130 of those new cases this past week are young people 18 years of age or younger. Since the Delta variant ignited the latest COVID-19 surge, in late July, some 1,993 people have been diagnosed in Scott County with the virus.
Five people have died in the latest surge pushing the county’s death toll to 41.
Hospitalizations are climbing. Since Sept. 1, 40 Scott County people have been hospitalized, including 14 within the last week, according to WEDCO. This includes a 13 year-old partially vaccinated teenager. Of those hospitalized, 25 are unvaccinated, six are fully vaccinated, one is partially vaccinated and eight are unknown, according to WEDCO. Georgetown Community Hospital has stopped releasing COVID-19 census numbers to anyone but the public health department, on orders from its corporate office. Hospital officials have confirmed the hospital COVID-19 census is high.
Dr. Crystal Miller, WEDCO public health director, said her office is overwhelmed with the recent surge, and is falling behind with tabulating the number of confirmed cases.
“We are very behind on cases, so this is not an accurate picture,” Miller said in a text message. “Vaccines are effective at protecting you from severe symptoms and/or dying. 90-95 percent of people in the hospital on a ventilator or in the ICU are unvaccinated. Please get a vaccine.”
On Wednesday, Kentucky saw its fourth-highest daily total of new COVID-19 cases, and 49 more Kentuckians lost their lives to the virus, pushing the total number of deaths in the state to 8,144.
Some 5,398 new cases were reported to public health officials on Wednesday, bringing the pandemic total to 639,687 since the first positive case was reported in neighboring Harrison County on March 6, 2020.
The state’s daily hospital census was at 2,493 on Wednesday, including 648 in the ICU and 436 on a ventilator.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.