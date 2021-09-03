Scott County’s healthcare workers are overwhelmed, tired, mentally and physically exhausted… and sad.
That was at least part of the video message delivered by Donna Davis, Chief Nursing Officer for Georgetown Community Hospital through the hospital’s Facebook page. Davis, a 37-year nurse veteran, described the past four weeks when the Delta variant began showing up in Scott County as unlike anything she has ever experienced as a medical professional.
“The rapid spread of the COVID virus is unlike anything I have ever seen,” Davis said. “We are in a health care crisis unlike what most of us have ever seen in our lifetime. The COVID Delta variant is very different from the original virus. We are seeing increased hospitalization rates, patients are much sicker, they are having more complications, having much longer extended length of stay and many are going home on continuous oxygen. The patients are also much younger. We’ve had patients as young as 20 years old in our ICU with COVID.”
On Thursday morning, Georgetown Community Hospital had 19 patients with COVID. Including five who were admitted Wednesday, said hospital officials. Six are in the hospital’s ICU.
“We continue to have a very high COVID census,” said hospital CEO William Haugh. “Today, GCH had the highest COVID patient census since the pandemic began. We have stopped inpatient elective surgeries to preserve beds and staff for COVID patients.”
The staff is constantly monitoring staffing, equipment and the needs of non-COVID patients as they move through the crisis, said Emily McCarthy, marketing director.
The majority of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated, Haugh said.
The hesitancy of COVID patients towards the vaccine has created an emotion toll for everyone, Davis said.
“We recently had a patient admitted with COVID,” Davis said. “She shared with the staff that due to a medical condition she had chosen not to get the COVID vaccine due to fear of blood clots.
“Unfortunately, she did develop one of the complications of COVID ... the thing that she had feared the most — blood clots in her legs. She told the staff that she wished she had listened to the medical experts and gotten the vaccine.”
Like many Kentucky hospital staffs, the surge of COVID patients has challenged the hospital and its employees.
“The rapid increase of COVID cases has been overwhelming for our entire hospital staff,” Davis said. “Every employee has been impacted in some way. Our staff are tired. They are sad. They are physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted. But they continue to show up to give all they can give for our patients.
“They need all of the help that they can get. We are asking our community to continue to support our staff and providers. Continue to follow the experts’ guidance to wash your hands, wear a mask, socially distance and most importantly, get the vaccine. There’s proof the vaccine slows the spread of the virus. It decreases the severity of the illness. It decreases hospitalization and it saves lives.
“Please get the vaccine.”
