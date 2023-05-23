The Public Service Commission has granted the Scott County Fiscal Court a hearing opposing the Bluegrass Water Operating Utility’s latest proposed rate increase.
The hearing is set for Sept. 19-22 at 9 a.m. est. The hearing will be held at the PSC offices at 211 Sower Blvd., Frankfort in the Richard Raff Hearing Room.
Bluegrass Water Utility, which is based in St. Louis, purchased a number of troubled utilities in Kentucky in 2019, including several in Scott County. Bluegrass Water Utility owns the utility serving Homestead, Longview, Moon Lake, Tri-Port Industrial Park and areas along Delaplain.
Shortly after, Bluegrass Water Utility pushed a 220 percent increase for most area residents citing the need for improvements in the utilities infrastructure. At the time, area rates were $30 per month, but eventually increased to $85.97 per month. Those rate increases were opposed, including a challenge by the attorney general, but the PSC eventually approved various rate increases.
Now, Bluegrass Water Operating Utility is behind another rate increase, and many communities and governments are pushing back, including Scott County Fiscal Court. The rate increases vary from system to system, but for most of the Scott County systems the proposed rate hike will be 15 percent from a monthly charge of $85.97 to 99.37.
“Since its entry in to the Kentucky market, Bluegrass Water has brought, and continues to bring desperately needed improvements to a host of wastewater systems across the Commonwealth,” states the Bluegrass Water Utility’s application to the Public Service Commission for the rate increases. “For the most part, the systems Bluegrass Water acquires have experienced a significant degree of operational neglect. Unfortunately, many of the systems have recorded numerous violations of health and environmental regulations, which Bluegrass Water is working diligently to bring into compliance.”
Bluegrass Water Utility states the rate increases are necessary to improve each system and bring them into state compliance.
“The current wastewater rates of Bluegrass Water, especially those systems where Bluegrass Water is charging pre-acquisition rates, are not sufficient for safe operation, which is likely why the systems acquired by Bluegrass Water Utility have frequently been in disrepair and out of compliance with applicable law,” states the utility in its PSC application for a rate increase.
The Scott County Fiscal Court has hired an outside attorney to challenge the rate increase.
“The Fiscal Court thought it was appropriate to challenge these rate increases because of the impact they will have on the families and businesses affected,” said Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington.
In several instances, the wastewater systems were installed and maintained by developers. Over a decade ago, Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services was approached to purchase several systems in question, but decided against the purchases due to the condition of the systems at that time.