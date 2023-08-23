The Scott County Board of Education will hold a public hearing regarding a proposed increase in the school property tax at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 2168 Frankfort Pike. The proposed tax increase is 4.7 cents per $100 assessed value. The increase would push the school property tax from 58.1 cents to 62.8 cents per $100 assessed real estate property value.
Hearing to be held Thursday over proposed tax increase
- Staff Reports
-
- Updated
- Comments
Online Poll
Who makes the best Cincinnati chili?
You voted: