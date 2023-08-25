hemp

Local farmer Chuck Tackett stands in one of his hemp fields at his farm on Robinson Lane, west of Georgetown. Tackett has farmed tobacco and other crops for decades before starting to grow hemp in recent years. 

 News-Graphic Photo By Peter Wilson

Farming hemp has been a learning experience for Chuck Tackett. 

Tackett has been growing hemp since 2016, when he started growing it as part of a pilot program that limited the quantity grown. Tackett started with 21 plants flown in from Colorado, and now has many acres planted with hemp in his farm east of Georgetown. 

