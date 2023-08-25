Farming hemp has been a learning experience for Chuck Tackett.
Tackett has been growing hemp since 2016, when he started growing it as part of a pilot program that limited the quantity grown. Tackett started with 21 plants flown in from Colorado, and now has many acres planted with hemp in his farm east of Georgetown.
Tackett has had up and down years for hemp, but thinks it will work well for his farm long term.
“It is a good fit for us,” Tackett said.
When he was first approached about growing hemp, he told his father, who was initially opposed to the idea.
“I told him I was going to grow hemp and he said, ‘we don’t need to grow that marijuana on the farm’ But we did it anyway,” Tackett said.
Tackett, who also grows corn, tobacco, and tomatoes, said he has made some mistakes along the way while growing hemp.
Early in the process, he purchased some hemp plant clones, and not realizing they had already budded, was attempting to make them grow. After several futile attempts, he tried fertilizing them.
“Before I went to church, I put nitrogen and potash on it, killed it deader then a doornail,” he said. “By the time I got back from church they were gone,”
The year, 2018 was an excellent year, with farmers receiving high prices for hemp, he said.
“In 2018, hemp sold for as much as $66 a pound,” Tackett said.
Because of the boom, many farmers invested in hemp for the first time next year, increasing the number of licensed growers in the state from 210 to 978, according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) website.
“It was like the gold rush, the wild west . . . 2018 was so good — I made $35,000 on an acre of hemp — and word got out,” said Tackett.
The number of acres of hemp being grown almost quadrupled from 2018 to 2019. This flooded the market and many, including Tackett, lost money that year, and many have since stopped cultivating hemp. In 2022, there were only 240 licensed growers in the state.
But Tackett stuck with it, and he plans for it to be a major part of his farm for a long time.
“For me, I think it can be a staple crop like tobacco,” he said.
Hemp has a long history in Kentucky, but almost entirely disappeared after the Civil War, said Glen Taul, the vice president of the Scott County Historical Society (SCHS). SCHS held its Aug. 17 meeting at Tackett’s farm. Hemp was also the only major crop in Kentucky that made extensive use of slave labor, Taul said. Because it was a labor intensive crop, once slavery ended, farmers no longer cultivated it.
Hemp was originally used primarily for its fibers. It was used to make rope, bags, and even sailcloth, Taul said. Now, it is primarily used for Cannabidiol (CBD) extraction with 87 percent of the 2022 crop going to CBD, according to the KDA.
Tackett grows hemp for oil extraction and to sell clones, since a different strain is used for fiber than the strains he grows. He mostly composts the stalks, though a neighboring farm raises sheep and they have used the stalks as bedding, he said.
Tackett enjoys growing the crop.
“I prefer raising hemp over any crop I’ve raised, it’s a lot of labor, but it’s not near as hard as tobacco. It’s more relaxing,” Tackett said.
Tackett’s farm has been able to create new strains by grafting one plant into another, including one strain that has a very high CBD content and a very low THC content. The state tests regularly for THC content, and plants must be under 0.42 percent or the farmer will need to destroy it.
“I said, I’d love to put this plant and that together and one of the workers said ‘I can do it,’” Tacket said.
The resulting plant, which Tackett named after his farm, is very high in CBD content and very low in THC content, which makes it a premium crop, Tackett said.
The CBD is used in oils and tinctures and gummies, Tackett said. As he has gotten more experience and the market has evolved, Tackett thinks the future of hemp in Kentucky is bright.
“We are looking pretty good for this winter,” he said.