The Scott County Fiscal Court honored a man who performed CPR on someone who suffered from a heart attack in the courthouse.
Judge-Executive Joe Pat Covington said a man struggling to breathe collapsed in a chair right outside his office on the afternoon of Wednesday, Dec. 16. Covington said he stepped inside to call 911, but before he stepped back out, a man named Blair Walker was already doing chest compressions.
“Mr. Blair Walker, who had been downstairs doing some business in the county clerk’s office, heard the commotion upstairs, came upstairs on his own to assist. He just immediately pulled him out of the chair in front of my office and Mr. Walker started doing chest compressions,” Covington said.
Fortunately for the collapsed man, Walker was a certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA). With the assistance of an automated external defibrillator (AED) located within the court house, Mr. Walker was able keep the man stable while before EMS arrived moments later to take over.
“EMS took over and Georgetown Fire was also there, and they took over the resuscitation and revived the gentleman and started giving him care and assessing the whole situation,” Covington said. “We’re very thankful for them being so close.”
At the fiscal court meeting, Covington decided to honor Walker with a proclamation for “demonstrating heroism and rendering life-saving aid on another person.”
While Walker was not in attendance at Wednesday’s meeting, Covington said they would send the proclamation to him. Covington also gave an update on the collapsed man, who he said underwent quadruple bypass surgery and is in stable condition the last time he checked.
The court also unanimously approved a $2,500 request for funds by the American Red Cross (ARC) due to their lack of donations in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Covington said the request was one of 28 others made to “counties, judge-executives and mayors” across the state.
“She (ARC director) just said because of COVID-19, their money and their donations were down,” Covington said. “They’ve been impacted.”
Covington added that the ARC works in conjunction with the Georgetown Fire Department on their smoke detector program. He said he looked before bringing it to the court, he checked if any other non-profits in the area had given to ARC, which they hadn’t.
Magistrate Kelly Corman questioned if there was a way that the money could be earmarked for Scott County, but Covington was unsure and said he would check on it later.
Magistrate Alvin Lyons expressed some concern about approving the funding outside of the usual budget process in the spring.
“It concerns me a little bit going around the process,” Lyons said. “I’m sure this is a worthy organization, it has nothing to do with that. It’s just that it kind of skirts the budget process where we have time to actually lay out all those requests we have.”
Covington said he understands the concern, but blames the request on a hectic year for ARC.
“I think it’s just been a crazy year,” he said. “I didn’t share with her that we do this in the spring, that we take requests for the budget, and I’ll make sure I do that in the future to make sure she is aware of the process that we have.”
Still, Lyons said he didn’t want to set a precedent for other organizations who may want to avoid the process.
“Because this has been such an unusual year, I’m going to vote in favor of this, but I don’t want to set a precedent,” he said. “I’m really concerned to set a precedent.”
Covington also shared with the court that the Project Development Board (PDB) for the new Scott County judicial center selected an architecture firm Tuesday.
“Yesterday we met for four hours, interviewed four different firms and ranked the four firms,” he said. “Brandstetter Carroll ranked out as the lead, and they were awarded the architectural and engineering design work for the justice center. It’s exciting to be moving forward with that.”
The next fiscal court meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, with a workshop regarding the broadband project immediately after. The meeting may be live-streamed on the Scott County Fiscal Court YouTube page.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.