Basketball fans who haven't yet viewed “Leader of the Pack,” a News-Graphic documentary on the life and career of legendary Scott County High School boys' basketball coach Billy Hicks, have a new opportunity to view or purchase the film in a convenient forum.
The 25-minute film, produced by News-Graphic writer, photographer and multimedia coordinator James Scogin, is now available on Amazon.
A rental of the documentary is $2.99, or it may be purchased for $9.99 at the following link: https://www.amazon.com/gp/video/detail/B08DX9JWN6/ref=share_ios_movie.
Rentals allow 30 days for viewing, or 48 hours to finish once started.
Through a series of interviews with Hicks and colleagues, along with vintage photos, news clippings and archival footage, viewers get a closer look at the background and philosophies that make Kentucky's all-time winningest coach unique.
“There’s so much to him,” Scogin said prior to the release of the project in 2019. “The documentary covers his 25 years at Scott County, with a little bit of Corbin and eastern Kentucky and his roots thrown in there. It doesn’t cover everything that Billy is. I wish it did, but that would be a whole other feat.”
Scogin focused on Hicks' hiring at Scott County, the genesis and development of the Toyota Classic, the program's KHSAA championship teams in 1998 and 2007, and the special bond between Hicks and his late son, Tyler.
Tyler Hicks, a point guard for a team that made a deep tournament run his senior year, later graduated from the University of Kentucky and was in the U.S. Army at the time of his death in a highway accident.
His father retired in March 2019 with 1,013 wins. Only 30 boys' coaches nationally have celebrated more than 1,000 victories.
In his 25 years at the helm, Hicks guided SC to 13 regional championships and seven appearances in the state championship game.
“It was a blast,” Scogin said of the creative process. “Watching Billy over that course of time and getting to know him better as an individual was what meant the most to me. Just hearing everybody, how they talked about him, and not just as far as basketball goes but in general. The small things that people picked up on in their years of knowing him were what stood out.”
SC varsity coaches Tim Glenn and Steve Helton are prominently featured in the film.
Helton, a former player for Hicks at Corbin, has been Scott County’s girls’ coach for the past 20 seasons, guiding the Lady Cards to more than 400 wins. Glenn took the reins from Hicks this past winter and led SC's boys to an unprecedented fourth consecutive 11th Region championship.
Recent star players Matt Walls, now Great Crossing High School's junior varsity coach, and Dakotah Euton, area director for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, also share Hicks’ impact on their lives.
Scogin graduated from SCHS and Asbury University. His other credits include coverage of University of Kentucky sports and the 2016 Summer Olympics in Brazil.
“For years (Hicks') story stood out to me,” Scogin said. “Growing up in Scott County, watching him coach, watching the games from the mid to late '90s to now, I knew his story had to be shared, a piece of it. And I wanted to be the one to do it, and I was fortunate to be the one to do it.”