Joseph Hicks, the man accused of killing his former girlfriend on Valentine’s Day 2020, will stand trial in August. Hicks has twice entered a ‘not guilty’ plea.
Sheena Baxter was reported missing on Valentine’s Day and her body was eventually found in a Richmond storage building with ties to Hicks.
The trial for Hicks, 55, has been well publicized due to the nature of the crime, but also because it is among the highest profile cases affected by questions regarding the grand jury process. Hicks was indicted by a specially called grand jury shortly after his arrest in late February 2020.
Former Circuit Court Judge Brian Privett accused Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson of stacking the grand jury in order to get an indictment against Hicks and others. State law requires only 12 jurors vote in a grand jury indictment, but as many as 17 jurors participated in the Hicks indictment, according to court officials.
Even so, the grand jury questions have not impacted the Hicks case, said Muse-Johnson.
“The status of the case of Commonwealth versus Hicks is that the case is scheduled for trial in August of this year,” she said in an email message. “As is standard practice in my office in all cases, we have spoken with the victim’s family and will continue to do so.
“The case was never thrown out.’ When an issue arose about the grand jury in this case, we proactively sought and obtained a superseding indictment so that there was never any interruption in the prosecution of this case. The bond for Mr. Hicks has been set at 41 million full cash since February 2020 and that remains the bond today. The parties will continue to prepare for trial and litigate the matter in court.”
Hicks was originally arrested by Georgetown police and charged with filing a false report when he said he had been shot during a robbery attempt in the Walmart parking lot. Video footage disputed Hicks account and police confiscated his car because Hicks told police he drove the car to a nearby Speedway gas station before contacting police.
Baxter’s family alerted the Scott County Sheriff’s Office she was missing and when authorities pinged her cell phone its location was in the vicinity of the Georgetown Police Department where Hick’s car was being stored. Baxter’s cell phone was located beneath the car seat.
Hicks pleaded not guilty following the original indictment, but entered a second not guilty plea this week following the questions regarding the first grand jury indictment. Evidential hearings have been held in the Hicks’ case, including one last month, and another hearing is set for June. The trial is set for August after a request by defense counsel.
Mike Scogin can be reached at mscogin@news-graphic.com.