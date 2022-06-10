Facing a possible death penalty sentence, truck driver Joseph Hicks pleaded guilty Friday to the 2020 Valentine's Day murder of his former girlfriend, Sheena Baxter.
Hicks was sentenced to 25 years on the murder charge, 20 years for first-degree robbery charge, 10 years for convicted felon in possession of a handgun, five years for tampering with evidence and five year for criminal mischief charge. The weapon, tampering and criminal mischief charges will run consecutive with the robbery charge combined with the murder sentence for a total of 45 years.
Baxter disappeared on Valentine’s Day 2020 around 7:30 p.m., according to her family. She had stepped outside her sister’s home on Sundown Drive and never returned. Baxter had mentioned her current boyfriend might pick her up, so family members were not concerned until the boyfriend called asking for Baxter.
At 9:03 p.m. Valentine’s Day, Hicks pulled into the Speedway on Darby Drive with a gunshot wound to his wrist. He told police a large black man attempted to rob him in the Walmart parking lot and he was shot during the struggle. Police determined Hicks' story was not true, and Walmart and other nearby video cameras showed Hicks never entered the Walmart parking lot.
Hicks was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center that night, but later that weekend, video cameras captured Hicks returning to his truck at Phoenix Transportation with cleaning supplies. Inside his truck, police found that a bullet struck the windshield, visor and the driver’s side seat.
On Feb. 18, Georgetown police executed a search warrant for Hicks' 2012 Ford Focus and discovered Baxter’s black LG cell phone. Police had suspected the phone was in Hicks' car when the Scott County Sheriff’s Office while searching for Baxter pinged her phone and it showed its location was at the Georgetown Police Department where Hicks' car was impounded. During questioning, Hicks asked about his blue “man purse,” multiple times, the warrant states.
On Feb. 21, police charged Hicks with falsely reporting the Walmart incident in order to keep him from running while the investigation continued.
Hicks was eventually indicted by a special-called grand jury on six counts including murder, first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence, criminal mischief and falsely reporting an incident.