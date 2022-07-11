Joseph Hicks was sentenced to 45 years in prison today for the Valentine's Day murder of his former girlfriend Sheena Baxter, whose death left three young daughters without their mother.
Hicks, a 56-year-old truck driver, pleaded guilty in June to killing Baxter more than two years ago. Baxter's body was found in a shortage facility in Richmond.
Hicks was sentenced to 45 years, 25 of which were for the murder of Baxter, which was recommended by prosecutors. Though eligible for parole later on, the judge said it was the court's opinion he should not ever be eligible.
In addition to the murder, Hicks was also charged with criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.