After what was described as a living nightmare by members of Sheena Baxter’s family, Joseph Hicks was sentenced to 45 years in prison during Monday’s hearing for the 2020 Valentine’s Day murder that left three young children without a mother.
Hicks, a 56-year-old truck driver and Baxter’s former boyfriend, entered a guilty plea in June as prosecutors sought the death penalty, stacking “overwhelming evidence” against him for the murder. The sentence, which included 25 years on the murder charge and 20 years on a first-degree robbery charge, also included sentences for possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence that run consecutively with the robbery charge.
According to Kentucky law, Hicks must serve the majority of the murder charge before he is eligible for parole, something Circuit Judge Jeremy Mattox said, in the court’s opinion, should not be an option. Mattox said it has been his observation that Hicks has not been remorseful in any of his court appearances.
Christa Crumley, Baxter’s sister, delivered an impactful testimony before the court on behalf of her family, standing firm with the support of Commonwealth Attorney Sharon Muse-Johnson mere feet from the man convicted of murdering her sister. Crumley described him as someone who threatened and harassed Baxter, as well as someone who left lifelong scars on her family.
“I’m happy with it,” Crumley said, referencing the 45-year sentence. “Every time he comes up for parole, he will face me.”
During the hearing, Hicks was seen as being out of touch with the gravity of Baxter’s murder and the grief the family had been burderned with although his attorneys claimed he was remorseful and full of regret and sorrow for the pain he had caused. His attorneys said his words would be “unwelcome and hollow” even though he wanted to extend condolences for Baxter’s death.
Muse-Johnson said although the family doesn’t know extensive details about Baxter’s death, this was something that was intentional and planned.
“It was horrible, intentional and planned. All murder is horrific…this one was particularly horrific. He abused her body when it was over. It was things that no family should have to think about or hear about or fear about for their family members,” she said.
Crumley plans to be a mentor to other victims and their families who experience trauma similar to what she has gone through, hoping to be a light to others in a time seemingly filled with darkness.
“There’s nothing more powerful than someone who’s lived it to speak to you and say, ‘I know how you feel.’ There’s comfort in that and healing, and then there will be healing for her (Crumley) in that, too,” Muse-Johnson said. “Everything good that comes out of this just takes away some of the ugly. It never goes away, but it helps kind of chip away at the trauma.”
