After an unprecedented year of social distancing, mask mandates and a mix of in-person and virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors from Scott County Schools are preparing to walk across the stage this week for their graduation ceremonies.
Superintendent Dr. Kevin Hub, who will be retiring at the end of the year, said he’s proud of how hard the graduating class has worked to make it here.
“On behalf of the Scott County Board of Education and the teachers and staff of Scott County Schools, we congratulate the members of the graduating class of 2021 wishing them nothing but success in whatever path they choose” he said. “We are so proud of how hard they worked to achieve this honor and can’t wait to see what the future holds.”
The Class of 2020 was unable to hold an official graduation ceremony due to the severity of the pandemic at the time. Because of that, this weekend will mark the first graduation ceremonies in Scott County since 2019.
It’s a day that many did not think would come, including Scott County High School valedictorian Maddie Zaheri.
“I told my parents that we were going to have to do a little mini-graduation at my house, and then a prom in my backyard,” Zaheri said. “We had no clue this was going to happen.”
Zaheri is planning to major in marketing at Northern Kentucky University this upcoming year. But she said she’s grateful she will be able to be with her fellow classmates as a whole one more time.
“This is the first time we’ve been together as a class since two years ago,” she said. “I’m thankful we all kind of stuck together this year. I know we relied on each other a lot, and I’m just very thankful for my family and the teachers for helping us get through it.”
Natalie Dillenger was named valedictorian of Great Crossing High School’s senior class and is planning to study social studies secondary education at Northern Kentucky University, with the ultimate dream of becoming a librarian. With her teaching certificate, she would become a fourth-generation teacher in her family after her great-grandmother, grandmother, mother and father.
“It feels so amazing, and I’m so proud of myself and my fellow graduates being able to have this accomplishment during a pandemic,” she said. “I know it’s because of our resilience, grit and integrity that we’ve all come to this moment, and I couldn’t be more proud.”
Like Zaheri, Dillenger said she wasn’t sure if her graduating class would see this day given everything that’s led up to this point.
“I wasn’t sure, to be honest, but I’m so grateful for the hard work of our principals, administrators and our teachers to make this possible,” she said. “We don’t have to wear masks outside. We can have a graduation that feels more normal.”
SCHS Principal Meocha Williams is serving her final year as principal of SCHS, moving on to serve as assistant superintendent of Student Learning as of July 2021.
“It’s one of those pivotal moments where you’re looking back and seeing all of the faces that our staff is impacting every day,” she said. “You’re proud of them, you want them to move on and me, as principal, I’m just super excited for them and what’s going to happen next in their future. I’m not sad because I know that I’m still going to be in the district to help impact students at a system level. I’m just really happy and excited and proud of them for everything that they’ve done.”
Throughout the unpredictability of the pandemic, which kept students virtual until February of this year, the Class of 2021 still managed to persevere, Williams said.
“They could have taken this situation with COVID or even just with the last three years with lots of change — a school consolidation, a school split, the pandemic — but instead of them looking at it as a negative and saying all the things that they’ve lost, they’ve really had the mindset of ‘how have I learned from this experience and what have I gained?’ and ‘I’m going to continue to be my best self through it all.’ So it makes me super, super proud as a principal to be apart of that.”
Williams added at Zaheri couldn’t have embodied that philosophy more as valedictorian of SCHS’ graduating class.
“Maddie is fantastic,” Williams said. “She has really been the embodiment of perseverance.”
Michael Tackett, who teaches as part of Elkhorn Crossing School’s Law and Justice Program, shared similar sentiments about Dillenger and her performance with the program.
“Natalie was an amazing student of our ECS Law and Justice Program,” Tackett said. “She brought an enthusiasm for learning and passion for performance, especially with mock trials, that made everyone take note. Her friendly and sincere personality was a pleasure to have in class.”
Given everything the Class of 2021 has gone through, GCHS Principal Joy Lusby said this year’s graduating seniors have a lot to be proud of.
“This class has grit,” she said. “They have literally succeeded through a worldwide pandemic. Little do they know, they’re threaded into history - people will talk about them overcoming adversity for years to come.”
Phoenix Horizon Community will have approximately 40 graduates, Scott County High School will have approximately 260 graduates and Great Crossing High School will have approximately 340 graduates.
Phoenix Horizon Community held their ceremony at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 20 in the SCHS gymnasium. The graduation ceremonies for Scott County High School and Great Crossing High School will be Saturday, May 22 in Birds Nest Stadium at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively. If weather does not permit, the ceremonies will be held in each school’s respective gymnasium.
The ceremonies will be live-streamed on the school district’s YouTube page, which can be found by searching Scott County Schools Georgetown on YouTube.
Kyle Woosley can be reached at kwoosley@news-graphic.com.