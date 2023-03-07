Area winds neared 80 miles an hour Friday, according to area meteorologists, with multiple reports of power outages, damaged homes and businesses, and traffic delays due to overturned tractor trailers.
Snapped power lines and uprooted trees created havoc for utility first responders as the storm moved through the area. At one point over 9,000 Scott County homes and businesses were without power and some areas remained without power as late as Monday. Statewide, some 394,000 homes and businesses lost power during the storm.
“It is like death by a thousand cuts,” said Kentucky Utility spokesman Joe Arnold.
The rains that preceded the wind storm softened the ground which increased the amount of damage caused by the high winds, Arnold said. Scott County officials spent much of the weekend removing trees, limbs and other debris from roadways. Traffic lights in many areas were out much of the weekend, and there were reports of demolished and damaged buildings from either wind damage or falling trees. Fences were knocked down. Some restaurants lost electricity for several days and reported food losses. One of the more heavily damaged power lines was near Georgetown Community Hospital. Kentucky Utility officials worked most of the weekend restoring power to that area. The hospital used emergency generators, but private medical practices on the medical campus, worked around the issues continuing to provide service despite the lack of power and telephone service.
“We spent the day (Friday) tracking the big storm that everybody was concerned about.”
Emergency Management Agency Director Michael Hennigan said. “Somewhere about 4 o’clock, that storm passed through. We thought we were done with it for Scott County, and then, suddenly there was a big wind storm right behind that squall line that we were monitoring.”
Wind gusts reached 72 miles per hour in Scott County, Hennigan said. That wind knocked trees and power lines down, also affecting a couple of structures. Several large trees were blown over in Scott County Park during the storm.
Sadieville area suffered power outages, but no property damage reports were given to EMA, he said.
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Sadieville suffered minor damage after losing a piece of tin off the building, Sadieville Mayor Rob Wagoner said.
Stamping Ground ended up with more outages and damage. One house was “demolished by a tree,” Hennigan said.
“Stamping Ground has a lot of power outages, broken power poles, trees in the lines, stuff like that,” he said. “And then, that one house on Stamping Ground Road. I don’t know how big that tree was, but it looked about four feet across when I was looking at it (Friday) night.”
Stamping Ground Mayor Keith Murphy signed an emergency declaration Monday morning.
Stamping Ground Fire Department had 11 runs Friday night, Murphy said.
The homeowner in the house demolished on Stamping Ground Road has been reported safe, he said. Those affected by the storm are able to sign up for aid.
“Overall we were fortunate that this wasn’t worse,” Murphy said. “Outside of the home, there is minor roofing damage; tin taken off of barns; houses have a few shingles gone, but nothing overbearing.”
Power was knocked out in Stamping Ground between 4:30 and 9:30 Friday, he said.
Scott County Schools officials alerted parents food items in freezers were monitored during the power outages.
“With no power, our monitoring system that sends temp alerts to our phones will not work,” stated a Facebook post from the school system’s nutrition services. “These thermometers on the outside of the equipment are linked to a probe inside the freezer and refrigerator. This allows us to check temps when there is no power and our monitoring system is down, without opening the doors to allow warm air in or cold air out.
“This requires us to go to check the temp manually several times a day on each piece of equipment. Our freezers are kept at minus 10 degrees. It would take quite awhile for them to go above 32 degrees. However, they were continually checked.”
On Thursday, Scott County Schools announced schools would be closed Friday due to the anticipated severe weather. While the forecasted heavy thunderstorms and flash floods never materialized, the high winds proved to be hazardous for vehicles. A number of high profile vehicles such as semi-tractor trailer rigs were blown over in the high winds, a possibility for school buses noted by the school system in its explanation for the Friday closings.
Hennigan encourages people be patient with electric companies as outages may take a while to address.
“If there is anything that we can do from the emergency standpoint, feel free to call us over here (at Scott County EMA) and we will assist if you have medical needs, or whatever, because of the electricity being out.”