Area winds neared 80 miles an hour Friday, according to area meteorologists, with multiple reports of power outages, damaged homes and businesses, and traffic delays due to overturned tractor trailers.

Snapped power lines and uprooted trees created havoc for utility first responders as the storm moved through the area. At one point over 9,000 Scott County homes and businesses were without power and some areas remained without power as late as Monday. Statewide, some 394,000 homes and businesses lost power during the storm.

