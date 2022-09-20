Jordan Hill

Jordan Hill has plans to rebuild The Kakau Canteen in Orlando.

 Photo Submitted

It’s no surprise Scott County is full of talented individuals, but one man from Georgetown has built his success from scratch – literally. 

Jordan Hill, the senior editor at Falcon’s Creative Group in Orlando, Florida, lived in Georgetown up until 2012, when he hit the road in search of where he belonged. After attending college for media production, Hill said he obtained a job as a video editor and motion graphics artist at an ad agency for two years before moving to Ohio in the same line of work. 

Tags

Recommended for you