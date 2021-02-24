When Scott County resident Leah Holland first got a tattoo on March 4, 2020, she could never have predicted how misconstrued it's meaning would become in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Holland visited Black Rose Tattoo in Lexington and got a tattoo on her left arm that reads, "Courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask." Kentucky would get it's first confirmed case of COVID-19 two days after Holland got the tattoo.
"I was just talking with a friend, and we were actually just having this really sweet conversation about what we admired about each other," she said. "He said, 'you courageously and radically refuse to wear a mask' in the sense of like being authentically myself and being who I am, just being genuine. I really liked it, and it was just a really nice, poetic way of saying that. That's why I got it initially."
But once the pandemic amped up, the meaning behind the tattoo got more muddled once mask mandates were put into place by Gov. Andy Beshear. Along with mandates came a group of anti-maskers, or those who refuse to wear masks to abide by these mandates. Holland said she does not fall into that group.
"Obviously, it's not that I'd never heard of COVID at that very second," she said. "But I guess I didn't predict that there were going to be anti-maskers."
At the time, Holland was working at a credit union and had to cover-up the tattoo because of its new meaning.
"I honestly think it just hit and I was like 'oh crap, this is bad timing, very bad timing,'" she said. "At the time, I worked at a credit union, so like in the public eye and stuff. It was cardigans year-round. I very rarely showed it."
Because of the irony behind the tattoo, Holland decided to partake in a recent challenge on the video app TikTok that encouraged people to show off "the dumbest tattoos" they have ever gotten.
"I'd actually been thinking about doing it (the challenge) for a couple weeks, and I purposely didn't because people are mean for no reason," she said. "But I just eventually was like, 'I think it's funny.' There's not a whole lot I can do about it now other than just laugh, and if that makes somebody else laugh, that will be worth it for me."
Holland's TikTok video was posted on Monday and has since received widespread attention, with almost 2 million views as of Wednesday. The video's surge in popularity led to her interview with local television stations and even the national media outlet, Buzzfeed, where the article was the top trending topic all day Tuesday. The story has even gone international being picked up in the UK and Africa.
"I think I was kind of just waiting to see if it was going to go viral," she said. "A part of me was like 'that's really funny, I wonder if people are going to like this.' I didn't have any followers on TikTok or anything, so when you start seeing 100 people view it in 30 seconds or whatever, that's a pretty big deal. It just kept going up."
In fact, the video was only Holland's third that she had ever posted on the app. She said the most entertaining part for her have been the comments.
"I was refreshing over and over again because the comments," she said. "I was belly laughing so hard last night. It was wonderful."
Some of Holland's favorite comments on the video were:
- "If you create a GoFundMe for a cover-up, I'll donate."
- "March 2020? That didn't just age bad, that curdled faster than milk in the summer sun."
- "The ink didn't even dry before the regret set in."
"A little part of me thought it would have a few thousand (views and comments) and that it would be funny or whatever," she said. "Being interviewed by Buzzfeed and stuff and being here (News-Graphic) and being interviewed, no, I did not think my one TikTok was going to do that."
Although she's had the tattoo for almost one year now, Holland said nobody ever had to point out the irony to her because she would do it for them.
"I think a lot of times I'd be like, 'you want to see the dumbest tattoo I got? Let me show you,'" she said. "I was like this is awful, the worst timing. I think the reason I didn't care so much, of course now it's winter so I'm wearing long sleeves, but people don't pay attention to you as much as you think they do. People are not as focused on you as you think."
Holland said she does not plan to get the tattoo altered, as she still loves the original meaning behind the quote.
"I didn't get it for that," she said. "It's just a funny story now. I love the quote still. Maybe it'll mean the normal meaning at some point down the line. That would be nice."