Sid Hisel, now 96, is a well-traveled and well-versed man. He has accomplished many things all across Scott County and the world.
Hisel is a retired Naval repairman, World War II Veteran, former photojournalist for the Georgetown News, former DES director who led clean-up after the 1974 Stamping Ground tornado and also served on the first Scott County Planning Board.
Hisel’s life began in Fayette County where he attended Bryan Station and Lafayette High Schools before graduating from Athens High School.
Hisel then served in the Navy from 1944 to 1948 and worked aboard the ARL-31 which was a vessel that repaired ships that saw combat while on the water.
Hisel and his wife Gladys owned a print shop in Wilmore when he was offered a job at the Georgetown News as an associate editor and photographer.
“It was a wonderful experience,” he said when recounting his time spent with the Georgetown News.
He worked for the Georgetown News for over 20 years covering several events, with many of his photos now living within the News-Graphic archives.
“When (Sid) got (to Georgetown), he was taking pictures, going to football games and taking pictures (there) and everybody got so excited that the paper started selling right and left,” Gladys said.
Hisel’s photographs were taken from airplanes, sidelines and everywhere in between.
“I think I photographed in every way that could get you killed,” Hisel said. “(Some of my favorite photographs) were weddings and portraits.”
Sid retired from the paper in 1977, but his journey with print and media was far from over.
“He retired and then thought, ‘I’m going to start the Scott Shopper to make some money,’” Gladys said.
The Scott Shopper is a free publication currently published by the Georgetown News-Graphic.
The Shopper currently serves 15,000 homes all throughout Scott County.
The Scott Shopper once had a downtown office space as well, Gladys said, as the couple was able to get into an older building and renovate the structure.
“He painted, moved stuff and we worked our tails off getting (the building) all fixed up,” she said.
During his 17 years as Director of Disaster and Emergency Services, which was Civil Defense and DES at the time, he oversaw the cleanup efforts for the Stamping Ground tornado in 1974. Hisel was in Stamping Ground for 12 days from 7 a.m. to midnight, helping with clean-up.
He was also responsible for bringing Scott County a mobile command post.
Hisel’s advice for anybody is to be happy at what you’re doing and enjoy it.