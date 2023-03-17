Sid Hisel, now 96, is a well-traveled and well-versed man. He has accomplished many things all across Scott County and the world.

Hisel is a retired Naval repairman, World War II Veteran, former photojournalist for the Georgetown News, former DES director who led clean-up after the 1974 Stamping Ground tornado and also served on the first Scott County Planning Board.

